Schließen

African nightshade (Solanum scabrum Mill.)

  • Plant cultivation and processing may impact nutrient and phytochemical content of vegetables. The present study aimed at determining the influence of cultivation and processing on the health promoting capacity of African nightshade (Solanum scabrum Mill.) leaves, an indigenous vegetable, rich in nutrients and phytochemicals. Anti-genotoxicity against the human liver carcinogen aflatoxin B1 (AFB1) as determined by the comet assay and radical oxygen species (ROS) scavenging capacity of ethanolic and aqueous extracts were investigated in human derived liver (HepG2) cells. ROS scavenging activity was assessed using electron paramagnetic spin resonance and quantification of ARE/Nrf2 mediated gene expression. The cultivation was done under different environmental conditions. The processing included fermentation and cooking; postharvest ultraviolet irradiation (UV-C) treatment was also investigated. Overall, S. scabrum extracts showed strong health promoting potential, the highest potential was observed with the fermented extract, whichPlant cultivation and processing may impact nutrient and phytochemical content of vegetables. The present study aimed at determining the influence of cultivation and processing on the health promoting capacity of African nightshade (Solanum scabrum Mill.) leaves, an indigenous vegetable, rich in nutrients and phytochemicals. Anti-genotoxicity against the human liver carcinogen aflatoxin B1 (AFB1) as determined by the comet assay and radical oxygen species (ROS) scavenging capacity of ethanolic and aqueous extracts were investigated in human derived liver (HepG2) cells. ROS scavenging activity was assessed using electron paramagnetic spin resonance and quantification of ARE/Nrf2 mediated gene expression. The cultivation was done under different environmental conditions. The processing included fermentation and cooking; postharvest ultraviolet irradiation (UV-C) treatment was also investigated. Overall, S. scabrum extracts showed strong health promoting potential, the highest potential was observed with the fermented extract, which showed a 60% reduction of AFB1 induced DNA damage and a 38% reduction in FeSO4 induced oxidative stress. The content of total polyphenols, carotenoids and chlorophylls was indeed affected by cultivation and processing. Based on the present in vitro findings consumption of S. scabrum leaves could be further encouraged, preferentially after cooking or fermentation of the plant.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1133.pdfeng
    (3841KB)

    SHA-1: c5f61de5f0cad8c1721a67a5cbb574098368547c

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Grace Akinyi Odongo, Nina Schlotz, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND, Susanne NeugartORCiD, Susanne Huyskens-Keil, Benard Ngwene, Bernhard Trierweiler, Monika SchreinerORCiD, Evelyn Lamy
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-459114
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-45911
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):impact of cultivation and plant processing on its health promoting potential as determined in a human liver cell model
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1133)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/03
Year of completion:2018
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/03/03
Tag:African indigenous vegetables; aflatoxin B1; anti-genotoxicity; anti-oxidant activity; cancer chemoprevention
Solanaceae
Issue:1133
Page number:22
Source:Nutrients 10 (2018) 10, Art. 1532 DOI: 10.3390/nu10101532
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo