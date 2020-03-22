Schließen

Synchrotron micro tomographic evaluation of multilayered zirconia ceramics-Volumetric effects after indentation

  • Electrophoretic deposition was used to produce zirconia specimen consisting of alternating layers of fully stabilized cubic zirconia and partially stabilized tetragonal zirconia. In this configuration, the tetragonal stabilized zirconia layers can undergo transformation toughening upon mechanical induced stresses, while the cubic stabilized layers can act as confining element. To understand the volumetric changes due to transformation toughening in these layered materials after indentation, we used an advanced synchrotron-based X-ray mu CT setup and compared the results with surface sensitive methods like Raman spectroscopy, AFM and white light interferometry. The high spatial resolution and the adapted beam energy between the absorption edges of zirconia and yttria allowed discriminating between individual layers due to differences in their yttria content. Furthermore we were able to identify single indents and link volume changes to different physical effects in the different stabilized zirconia parts and visualize the threeElectrophoretic deposition was used to produce zirconia specimen consisting of alternating layers of fully stabilized cubic zirconia and partially stabilized tetragonal zirconia. In this configuration, the tetragonal stabilized zirconia layers can undergo transformation toughening upon mechanical induced stresses, while the cubic stabilized layers can act as confining element. To understand the volumetric changes due to transformation toughening in these layered materials after indentation, we used an advanced synchrotron-based X-ray mu CT setup and compared the results with surface sensitive methods like Raman spectroscopy, AFM and white light interferometry. The high spatial resolution and the adapted beam energy between the absorption edges of zirconia and yttria allowed discriminating between individual layers due to differences in their yttria content. Furthermore we were able to identify single indents and link volume changes to different physical effects in the different stabilized zirconia parts and visualize the three dimensional volume around only few micrometre sized indents. (C) 2015 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.show moreshow less

Author:Rolf Zehbe, Paul Zaslansky, Carolina Mochales, Wolf-Dieter Mueller, Claudia Fleck
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jeurceramsoc.2015.09.015
ISSN:0955-2219
ISSN:1873-619X
Parent Title (English):Journal of the European Ceramic Society
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Tag:Electrophoretic deposition; Transformation toughening; X-ray mu CT; Yttria stabilized zirconia multilayers
Volume:36
Pagenumber:7
First Page:171
Last Page:177
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [SPP1420]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer Review:Referiert

