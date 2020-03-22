EPR on bis(1,2-dithiosquarato)cuprate(II) in the bis(1,2-dithiosquarato)nickelate(II) host lattice - structure and spectroscopy

EPR spectroscopy is a well suited analytical tool to monitor the electronic situation around paramagnetic metal centres as copper(II) and therefore the structural influences on the paramagnetic ion. 1,2-Dithiosquaratometalates are available by direct synthesis from metal salts with dipotassium-1,2-dithiosquarate and the appropriate counter cations. Synthesis and characterisation of bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratonickelate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)], and bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratocuprate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], with benzyltributylammonium as the counter ion is reported and the X-ray structures of two complexes, (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)] and (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], are presented. Both complexes, crystallising in the monoclinic space group P2(1)/c, are isostructural with only small differences in the coordination sphere due to the different metal ions. The diamagnetic nickel complex is therefore well suited as a host lattice for the paramagnetic Cu(II) complex to measure EPR for

EPR spectroscopy is a well suited analytical tool to monitor the electronic situation around paramagnetic metal centres as copper(II) and therefore the structural influences on the paramagnetic ion. 1,2-Dithiosquaratometalates are available by direct synthesis from metal salts with dipotassium-1,2-dithiosquarate and the appropriate counter cations. Synthesis and characterisation of bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratonickelate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)], and bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratocuprate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], with benzyltributylammonium as the counter ion is reported and the X-ray structures of two complexes, (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)] and (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], are presented. Both complexes, crystallising in the monoclinic space group P2(1)/c, are isostructural with only small differences in the coordination sphere due to the different metal ions. The diamagnetic nickel complex is therefore well suited as a host lattice for the paramagnetic Cu(II) complex to measure EPR for additional structural information. (c) 2015 Institute of Chemistry, Slovak Academy of Sciences

