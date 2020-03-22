Schließen

EPR on bis(1,2-dithiosquarato)cuprate(II) in the bis(1,2-dithiosquarato)nickelate(II) host lattice - structure and spectroscopy

  • EPR spectroscopy is a well suited analytical tool to monitor the electronic situation around paramagnetic metal centres as copper(II) and therefore the structural influences on the paramagnetic ion. 1,2-Dithiosquaratometalates are available by direct synthesis from metal salts with dipotassium-1,2-dithiosquarate and the appropriate counter cations. Synthesis and characterisation of bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratonickelate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)], and bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratocuprate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], with benzyltributylammonium as the counter ion is reported and the X-ray structures of two complexes, (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)] and (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], are presented. Both complexes, crystallising in the monoclinic space group P2(1)/c, are isostructural with only small differences in the coordination sphere due to the different metal ions. The diamagnetic nickel complex is therefore well suited as a host lattice for the paramagnetic Cu(II) complex to measure EPR forEPR spectroscopy is a well suited analytical tool to monitor the electronic situation around paramagnetic metal centres as copper(II) and therefore the structural influences on the paramagnetic ion. 1,2-Dithiosquaratometalates are available by direct synthesis from metal salts with dipotassium-1,2-dithiosquarate and the appropriate counter cations. Synthesis and characterisation of bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratonickelate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)], and bis(benzyltributylammonium)1,2-dithiosquaratocuprate(II), (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], with benzyltributylammonium as the counter ion is reported and the X-ray structures of two complexes, (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Ni(dtsq)(2)] and (BzlBu(3)N)(2)[Cu(dtsq)(2)], are presented. Both complexes, crystallising in the monoclinic space group P2(1)/c, are isostructural with only small differences in the coordination sphere due to the different metal ions. The diamagnetic nickel complex is therefore well suited as a host lattice for the paramagnetic Cu(II) complex to measure EPR for additional structural information. (c) 2015 Institute of Chemistry, Slovak Academy of Sciencesshow moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Peter Strauch, Alexander Kossmann, Alexandra Kelling, Uwe Schilde
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/chempap-2015-0154
ISSN:0366-6352
ISSN:1336-9075
Parent Title (English):Chemical papers
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publication:Berlin
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Tag:1,2-dithiosquarate; 1,2-dithiosquaratometalate; EPR spectroscopy; X-ray structure
Volume:70
Pagenumber:8
First Page:61
Last Page:68
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo