Sarmentofascis zamparelliae n. sp., a new demosponge from the lower Campanian of southern Italy

  • A new coralline sponge, exhibiting typical "stromatoporoid" bodyplan, is described as Sarmentofascis zamparelliae n. sp. from the lower Campanian of the southern Apennines, Italy. It is differentiated from Sarmentofascis cretacea (Turnsek) (Hauterivian of Montenegro) and Sarmentofascis chabrieri Termier, Termier and Vachard (Santonian of France) above all by its slender arborescent skeleton, exhibiting longitudinally distributed astrorhizae-like canals. S. zamparelliae n. sp. is the youngest representative of the genus and is reported from a period exhibiting a distinct decline of "stromatoporoid" sponges. With its clinogonal microstructure and occurrence in inner platform stromatoporoid-foraminiferan floatstones it can be considered a Late Cretaceous environmental analog to the Late Jurassic Cladocoropsis. (C) 2015 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Author:Felix Schlagintweit, Gianluca Frijia, Mariano Parente
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cretres.2015.07.018
ISSN:0195-6671
ISSN:1095-998X
Parent Title (English):Cretaceous research
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Tag:Cladocoropsis; Sarmentofascis; Sponges; Systematics; Upper Cretaceous
Volume:57
Pagenumber:8
First Page:157
Last Page:164
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

