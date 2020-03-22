Criticising with Foucault: towards a guiding framework for socio-political studies in mathematics education

David Kollosche Socio-political studies in mathematics education often touch complex fields of interaction between education, mathematics and the political. In this paper I present a Foucault-based framework for socio-political studies in mathematics education which may guide research in that area. In order to show the potential of such a framework, I discuss the potential and limits of Marxian ideology critique, present existing Foucault-based research on socio-political aspects of mathematics education, develop my framework and show its use in an outline of a study on socio-political aspects of calculation in the mathematics classroom.

