Schließen

Electrophoretic deposition of multilayered (cubic and tetragonal stabilized) zirconia ceramics for adapted crack deflection

  • The electrophoretic deposition process was used to produce multi-layered ceramics consisting of alternating layers of fully stabilized cubic zirconia and partially stabilized tetragonal zirconia to make use of their different mechanical behaviour, investigating the possibility to deflect advancing cracks at the interfaces of the different layers. This crack deflection is apparently impacted by a toughening mechanism only found in the tetragonal stabilized zirconia polymorph and is characterized by the stress induced transformation of the metastable tetragonal phase into the monoclinic one, which is accompanied by a volume increase resulting in a closing mechanism for advancing cracks. While improving the electrophoretic deposition process, we investigated the transformation toughening mechanism at the layer interfaces and their effect on crack propagation. Investigations involved a combination of different imaging methods, including light microscopy, white light interferometry, atomic force microscopy, scanning electron microscopy,The electrophoretic deposition process was used to produce multi-layered ceramics consisting of alternating layers of fully stabilized cubic zirconia and partially stabilized tetragonal zirconia to make use of their different mechanical behaviour, investigating the possibility to deflect advancing cracks at the interfaces of the different layers. This crack deflection is apparently impacted by a toughening mechanism only found in the tetragonal stabilized zirconia polymorph and is characterized by the stress induced transformation of the metastable tetragonal phase into the monoclinic one, which is accompanied by a volume increase resulting in a closing mechanism for advancing cracks. While improving the electrophoretic deposition process, we investigated the transformation toughening mechanism at the layer interfaces and their effect on crack propagation. Investigations involved a combination of different imaging methods, including light microscopy, white light interferometry, atomic force microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy and Raman spectroscopy. (C) 2015 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Rolf Zehbe, Carolina Mochales, Daniela Radzik, Wolf-Dieter Mueller, Claudia Fleck
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jeurceramsoc.2015.08.022
ISSN:0955-2219
ISSN:1873-619X
Parent Title (English):Journal of the European Ceramic Society
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Tag:Crack deflection; Electrophoretic deposition; Multilayer; Transformation toughening; Yttria stabilized zirconia
Volume:36
Pagenumber:8
First Page:357
Last Page:364
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) within the priority program SPP1420: "Biomimetic Materials Research: Functionality by Hierarchical Structuring of Materials"
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo