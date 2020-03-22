Electrophoretic deposition of multilayered (cubic and tetragonal stabilized) zirconia ceramics for adapted crack deflection

The electrophoretic deposition process was used to produce multi-layered ceramics consisting of alternating layers of fully stabilized cubic zirconia and partially stabilized tetragonal zirconia to make use of their different mechanical behaviour, investigating the possibility to deflect advancing cracks at the interfaces of the different layers. This crack deflection is apparently impacted by a toughening mechanism only found in the tetragonal stabilized zirconia polymorph and is characterized by the stress induced transformation of the metastable tetragonal phase into the monoclinic one, which is accompanied by a volume increase resulting in a closing mechanism for advancing cracks. While improving the electrophoretic deposition process, we investigated the transformation toughening mechanism at the layer interfaces and their effect on crack propagation. Investigations involved a combination of different imaging methods, including light microscopy, white light interferometry, atomic force microscopy, scanning electron microscopy,

The electrophoretic deposition process was used to produce multi-layered ceramics consisting of alternating layers of fully stabilized cubic zirconia and partially stabilized tetragonal zirconia to make use of their different mechanical behaviour, investigating the possibility to deflect advancing cracks at the interfaces of the different layers. This crack deflection is apparently impacted by a toughening mechanism only found in the tetragonal stabilized zirconia polymorph and is characterized by the stress induced transformation of the metastable tetragonal phase into the monoclinic one, which is accompanied by a volume increase resulting in a closing mechanism for advancing cracks. While improving the electrophoretic deposition process, we investigated the transformation toughening mechanism at the layer interfaces and their effect on crack propagation. Investigations involved a combination of different imaging methods, including light microscopy, white light interferometry, atomic force microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy and Raman spectroscopy. (C) 2015 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

