Hepatocyte exosomes mediate liver repair and regeneration via sphingosine-1-phosphate

  • Background & Aims: Exosomes are small membrane vesicles involved in intercellular communication. Hepatocytes are known to release exosomes, but little is known about their biological function. We sought to determine if exosomes derived from hepatocytes contribute to liver repair and regeneration after injury. Methods: Exosomes derived from primary murine hepatocytes were isolated and characterized biochemically and biophysically. Using cultures of primary hepatocytes, we tested whether hepatocyte exosomes induced proliferation of hepatocytes in vitro. Using models of ischemia/reperfusion injury and partial hepatectomy, we evaluated whether hepatocyte exosomes promote hepatocyte proliferation and liver regeneration in vivo. Results: Hepatocyte exosomes, but not exosomes from other liver cell types, induce dose-dependent hepatocyte proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, hepatocyte exosomes directly fuse with target hepatocytes and transfer neutral ceramidase and sphingosine kinase 2 (SK2) causing increased synthesis ofBackground & Aims: Exosomes are small membrane vesicles involved in intercellular communication. Hepatocytes are known to release exosomes, but little is known about their biological function. We sought to determine if exosomes derived from hepatocytes contribute to liver repair and regeneration after injury. Methods: Exosomes derived from primary murine hepatocytes were isolated and characterized biochemically and biophysically. Using cultures of primary hepatocytes, we tested whether hepatocyte exosomes induced proliferation of hepatocytes in vitro. Using models of ischemia/reperfusion injury and partial hepatectomy, we evaluated whether hepatocyte exosomes promote hepatocyte proliferation and liver regeneration in vivo. Results: Hepatocyte exosomes, but not exosomes from other liver cell types, induce dose-dependent hepatocyte proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, hepatocyte exosomes directly fuse with target hepatocytes and transfer neutral ceramidase and sphingosine kinase 2 (SK2) causing increased synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) within target hepatocytes. Ablation of exosomal SK prevents the proliferative effect of exosomes. After ischemia/reperfusion injury, the number of circulating exosomes with proliferative effects increases. Conclusions: Our data shows that hepatocyte-derived exosomes deliver the synthetic machinery to form S1P in target hepatocytes resulting in cell proliferation and liver regeneration after ischemia/reperfusion injury or partial hepatectomy. These findings represent a potentially novel new contributing mechanism of liver regeneration and have important implications for new therapeutic approaches to acute and chronic liver disease. (C) 2015 European Association for the Study of the Liver. Published by Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.show moreshow less

Author:Hiroyuki Nojima, Christopher M. Freeman, Rebecca M. Schuster, Lukasz Japtok, Burkhard Kleuser, Michael J. Edwards, Erich Gulbins, Alex B. Lentsch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhep.2015.07.030
ISSN:0168-8278
ISSN:1600-0641
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=26254847
Parent Title (English):Journal of hepatology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Tag:Ischemia/reperfusion; Liver injury; Sphingolipids; Sphingosine kinase; Transplantation
Volume:64
Pagenumber:9
First Page:60
Last Page:68
Funder:National Institutes of Health [DK56029, AG025881]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert

