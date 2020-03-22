Synthesis of Allyl- and Prenylcoumarins via Microwave-Promoted Tandem Claisen Rearrangement/Wittig Olefination
- Allyl, dimethylallyl, crotyl, and prenyl ethers of various aromatic ortho-hydroxy carbonyl compounds undergo a tandem sequence of Claisen rearrangement, carbonyl olefination, and cyclization upon microwave irradiation in the presence of a stabilized ylide. The products are multiply substituted 6- or 8-allylated or prenylated coumarins (2H-chromen-2-ones).
|Bernd Schmidt, Martin Riemer
|https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0035-1560501
|0039-7881
|1437-210X
|Synthesis
|Thieme
|Stuttgart
|Article
|English
|2016
|2016
|2020/03/22
|aldehydes; coumarins; ketones; microwave irradiation; olefination; tandem reaction; ylides
|48
|9
|141
|149
|Faculty of Science
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Referiert