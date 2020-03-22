Schließen

Synthesis of Allyl- and Prenylcoumarins via Microwave-Promoted Tandem Claisen Rearrangement/Wittig Olefination

  • Allyl, dimethylallyl, crotyl, and prenyl ethers of various aromatic ortho-hydroxy carbonyl compounds undergo a tandem sequence of Claisen rearrangement, carbonyl olefination, and cyclization upon microwave irradiation in the presence of a stabilized ylide. The products are multiply substituted 6- or 8-allylated or prenylated coumarins (2H-chromen-2-ones).

Author:Bernd Schmidt, Martin Riemer
Tag:aldehydes; coumarins; ketones; microwave irradiation; olefination; tandem reaction; ylides
