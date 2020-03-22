Geochronological constraints on the evolution of El Hierro (Canary Islands)

Laura Becerril, Teresa Ubide, Masafumi Sudo, Joan Marti, Ines Galindo, Carlos Gale, Jose Maria Morales, Jorge Yepes, Marceliano Lago New age data have been obtained to time constrain the recent Quaternary volcanism of El Hierro (Canary Islands) and to estimate its recurrence rate. We have carried out Ar-40/Ar-39 geochronology on samples spanning the entire volcanostratigraphic sequence of the island and C-14 geochronology on the most recent eruption on the northeast rift of the island: 2280 +/- 30 yr BP. We combine the new absolute data with a revision of published ages onshore, some of which were identified through geomorphological criteria (relative data). We present a revised and updated chronology of volcanism for the last 33 ka that we use to estimate the maximum eruptive recurrence of the island. The number of events per year determined is 9.7 x 10(-4) for the emerged part of the island, which means that, as a minimum, one eruption has occurred approximately every 1000 years. This highlights the need of more geochronological data to better constrain the eruptive recurrence of El Hierro. (C) 2015 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.