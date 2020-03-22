Schließen

Geochronological constraints on the evolution of El Hierro (Canary Islands)

  • New age data have been obtained to time constrain the recent Quaternary volcanism of El Hierro (Canary Islands) and to estimate its recurrence rate. We have carried out Ar-40/Ar-39 geochronology on samples spanning the entire volcanostratigraphic sequence of the island and C-14 geochronology on the most recent eruption on the northeast rift of the island: 2280 +/- 30 yr BP. We combine the new absolute data with a revision of published ages onshore, some of which were identified through geomorphological criteria (relative data). We present a revised and updated chronology of volcanism for the last 33 ka that we use to estimate the maximum eruptive recurrence of the island. The number of events per year determined is 9.7 x 10(-4) for the emerged part of the island, which means that, as a minimum, one eruption has occurred approximately every 1000 years. This highlights the need of more geochronological data to better constrain the eruptive recurrence of El Hierro. (C) 2015 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Author:Laura Becerril, Teresa Ubide, Masafumi Sudo, Joan Marti, Ines Galindo, Carlos Gale, Jose Maria Morales, Jorge Yepes, Marceliano Lago
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jafrearsci.2015.10.012
ISSN:1464-343X
ISSN:1879-1956
Parent Title (English):Journal of African earth sciences
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Tag:Ar-40/Ar-39; C-14; Canary Islands; El Hierro; Eruptive recurrence
Volume:113
Pagenumber:7
First Page:88
Last Page:94
Funder:Fundacion Universitaria de Las Palmas; Fundacion Endesa; IGME; CSIC; MINECO [GL2011-16144-E]; "Consejo Insular de Aguas de El Hierro" (Cabildo Insular de El Hierro)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

