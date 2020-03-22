Digital and real-habitat modeling of Hipparchia statilinus based on hyper spectral remote sensing data

The abandonment of military areas leads to succession processes affecting valuable open-land habitats and is considered to be a major threat for European butterflies. We assessed the ability of hyper spectral remote sensing data to spatially predict the occurrence of one of the most endangered butterfly species (Hipparchia statilinus) in Brandenburg (Germany) on the basis of habitat characteristics at a former military training area. Presence-absence data were sampled on a total area of 36 km(2), and N = 65 adult individuals of Hipparchia statilinus could be detected. The floristic composition within the study area was modeled in a three-dimensional ordination space. Occurrence probabilities for the target species were predicted as niches between ordinated floristic gradients by using Regression Kriging of Indicators. Habitat variance could be explained by up to 81 % with spectral variables at a spatial resolution of 2 x 2 m by transferring PLSR models to imagery. Ordinated ecological niche of Hipparchia statilinus was tested against

The abandonment of military areas leads to succession processes affecting valuable open-land habitats and is considered to be a major threat for European butterflies. We assessed the ability of hyper spectral remote sensing data to spatially predict the occurrence of one of the most endangered butterfly species (Hipparchia statilinus) in Brandenburg (Germany) on the basis of habitat characteristics at a former military training area. Presence-absence data were sampled on a total area of 36 km(2), and N = 65 adult individuals of Hipparchia statilinus could be detected. The floristic composition within the study area was modeled in a three-dimensional ordination space. Occurrence probabilities for the target species were predicted as niches between ordinated floristic gradients by using Regression Kriging of Indicators. Habitat variance could be explained by up to 81 % with spectral variables at a spatial resolution of 2 x 2 m by transferring PLSR models to imagery. Ordinated ecological niche of Hipparchia statilinus was tested against environmental predictor variables. N = 6 variables could be detected to be significantly correlated with habitat preferences of Hipparchia statilinus. They show that Hipparchia statilinus can serve as a valuable indicator for the evaluation of the conservation status of Natura 2000 habitat type 2330 (inland dunes with open Corynephorus and Agrostis grasslands) protected by the Habitat Directive (Council Directive 92/43/EEC). The authors of this approach, conducted in August 2013 at Doberitzer Heide Germany, aim to increase the value of remote sensing as an important tool for questions of biodiversity research and conservation.

