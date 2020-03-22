Schließen

Digital and real-habitat modeling of Hipparchia statilinus based on hyper spectral remote sensing data

  • The abandonment of military areas leads to succession processes affecting valuable open-land habitats and is considered to be a major threat for European butterflies. We assessed the ability of hyper spectral remote sensing data to spatially predict the occurrence of one of the most endangered butterfly species (Hipparchia statilinus) in Brandenburg (Germany) on the basis of habitat characteristics at a former military training area. Presence-absence data were sampled on a total area of 36 km(2), and N = 65 adult individuals of Hipparchia statilinus could be detected. The floristic composition within the study area was modeled in a three-dimensional ordination space. Occurrence probabilities for the target species were predicted as niches between ordinated floristic gradients by using Regression Kriging of Indicators. Habitat variance could be explained by up to 81 % with spectral variables at a spatial resolution of 2 x 2 m by transferring PLSR models to imagery. Ordinated ecological niche of Hipparchia statilinus was tested againstThe abandonment of military areas leads to succession processes affecting valuable open-land habitats and is considered to be a major threat for European butterflies. We assessed the ability of hyper spectral remote sensing data to spatially predict the occurrence of one of the most endangered butterfly species (Hipparchia statilinus) in Brandenburg (Germany) on the basis of habitat characteristics at a former military training area. Presence-absence data were sampled on a total area of 36 km(2), and N = 65 adult individuals of Hipparchia statilinus could be detected. The floristic composition within the study area was modeled in a three-dimensional ordination space. Occurrence probabilities for the target species were predicted as niches between ordinated floristic gradients by using Regression Kriging of Indicators. Habitat variance could be explained by up to 81 % with spectral variables at a spatial resolution of 2 x 2 m by transferring PLSR models to imagery. Ordinated ecological niche of Hipparchia statilinus was tested against environmental predictor variables. N = 6 variables could be detected to be significantly correlated with habitat preferences of Hipparchia statilinus. They show that Hipparchia statilinus can serve as a valuable indicator for the evaluation of the conservation status of Natura 2000 habitat type 2330 (inland dunes with open Corynephorus and Agrostis grasslands) protected by the Habitat Directive (Council Directive 92/43/EEC). The authors of this approach, conducted in August 2013 at Doberitzer Heide Germany, aim to increase the value of remote sensing as an important tool for questions of biodiversity research and conservation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Laura Luft, C. Neumann, S. Itzerott, A. Lausch, D. Doktor, M. Freude, Niels Blaum, Florian Jeltsch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13762-015-0859-1
ISSN:1735-1472
ISSN:1735-2630
Parent Title (English):International journal of environmental science and technology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Tag:Habitat gradients; Kriging; Military areas; Natura 2000; Vegetation continuum; hyper spectral
Volume:13
Pagenumber:14
First Page:187
Last Page:200
Funder:University of Potsdam; Helmholtz Centre Potsdam (GFZ)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo