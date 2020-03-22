Spatio-temporal control of cellular uptake achieved by photoswitchable cell-penetrating peptides
- The selective uptake of compounds into specific cells of interest is a major objective in cell biology and drug delivery. By incorporation of a novel, thermostable azobenzene moiety we generated peptides that can be switched optically between an inactive state and an active, cell-penetrating state with excellent spatio-temporal control.
|Author:
|Andreas Prestel, Heiko M. Möller
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1039/c5cc06848g
|ISSN:
|1359-7345
|ISSN:
|1364-548X
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=26561571
|Parent Title (English):
|Chemical communications
|Publisher:
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Place of publication:
|Cambridge
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Release Date:
|2020/03/22
|Volume:
|52
|Pagenumber:
|4
|First Page:
|701
|Last Page:
|704
|Funder:
|University of Konstanz
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert