Spatio-temporal control of cellular uptake achieved by photoswitchable cell-penetrating peptides

  • The selective uptake of compounds into specific cells of interest is a major objective in cell biology and drug delivery. By incorporation of a novel, thermostable azobenzene moiety we generated peptides that can be switched optically between an inactive state and an active, cell-penetrating state with excellent spatio-temporal control.

Metadaten
Author:Andreas Prestel, Heiko M. Möller
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c5cc06848g
ISSN:1359-7345
ISSN:1364-548X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=26561571
Parent Title (English):Chemical communications
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2020/03/22
Volume:52
Pagenumber:4
First Page:701
Last Page:704
Funder:University of Konstanz
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer Review:Referiert

