Testing the stress-buffering hypothesis of social support in couples coping with early-stage dementia
Purpose To test whether the negative relationship between perceived stress and quality of life (Hypothesis 1) can be buffered by perceived social support in patients with dementia as well as in caregivers individually (Hypothesis 2: actor effects) and across partners (Hypothesis 3: partner effects and actor-partner effects). Method A total of 108 couples (N = 216 individuals) comprised of one individual with early-stage dementia and one caregiving partner were assessed at baseline and one month apart. Moderation effects were investigated by applying linear mixed models and actor-partner interdependence models. Results Although the stress-quality of life association was more pronounced in caregivers (beta = -.63, p<.001) compared to patients (beta= -.31, p<.001), this association was equally moderated by social support in patients (beta = .14, p<.05) and in the caregivers (beta =.13, p<.05). From one partner to his or her counterpart, the partner buffering and actor-partner-buffering effect were not present. Conclusion The stress-buffering effect has been replicated in individuals with dementia and caregivers but not across partners. Interventions to improve quality of life through perceived social support should not only focus on caregivers, but should incorporate both partners.
|Paul GellertORCiDGND, Andreas HäuslerGND, Ralf Suhr, Maryam GholamiORCiDGND, Michael RappORCiD, Adelheid KuhlmeyORCiDGND, Johanna NordheimORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-446270
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44627
|1866-8364
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (657)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/09/24
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/09/24
|Alzheimers disease; Quality-of-life; association; caregivers; communication; depressive symptomatology; health; longitudinal cohort; metaanalysis; partner interdependence model
|657
|16
|PLoS ONE 13 (2018) 1, Art. e0189849 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0189849
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International