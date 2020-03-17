Proactive Work Behavior and its Effects on Hedonic and Eudaimonic Well-Being
|Author:
|Christopher SchwakeORCiD
|Referee:
|Doris FayORCiDGND, Uta BindlORCiDGND
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/03/17
|Release Date:
|2020/03/17
|Pagenumber:
|101
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie