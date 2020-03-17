Schließen

Proactive Work Behavior and its Effects on Hedonic and Eudaimonic Well-Being

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Christopher SchwakeORCiD
Referee:Doris FayORCiDGND, Uta BindlORCiDGND
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/03/17
Release Date:2020/03/17
Pagenumber:101
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo