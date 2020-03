Monitoring and modeling observations of plumbing systems at caldera-like topography

In this dissertation, I describe the mechanisms involved in magmatic plumbing system establishment and evolution. Magmatic plumbing systems play a key role in determining volcanic activity style and recognizing its complexities can help in forecasting eruptions, especially within hazardous volcanic systems such as calderas. I explore the mechanisms of dike emplacement and intrusion geometry that shape magmatic plumbing systems beneath caldera-like topographies and how their characteristics relate to precursory activity of a volcanic eruption. For this purpose, I use scaled laboratory models to study the effect of stress field reorientation on a propagating dike induced by caldera topography. I construct these models by using solid gelatin to mimic the elastic properties of the earth's crust with a caldera on the surface. I inject water as the magma analog and track the evolution of the experiments through qualitative (geometry and stress evolution) and quantitative (displacement and strain computation) descriptions. The results show

In this dissertation, I describe the mechanisms involved in magmatic plumbing system establishment and evolution. Magmatic plumbing systems play a key role in determining volcanic activity style and recognizing its complexities can help in forecasting eruptions, especially within hazardous volcanic systems such as calderas. I explore the mechanisms of dike emplacement and intrusion geometry that shape magmatic plumbing systems beneath caldera-like topographies and how their characteristics relate to precursory activity of a volcanic eruption. For this purpose, I use scaled laboratory models to study the effect of stress field reorientation on a propagating dike induced by caldera topography. I construct these models by using solid gelatin to mimic the elastic properties of the earth's crust with a caldera on the surface. I inject water as the magma analog and track the evolution of the experiments through qualitative (geometry and stress evolution) and quantitative (displacement and strain computation) descriptions. The results show that a vertical dike deviates towards and outside of the caldera-like margin due to stress field reorientation beneath the caldera-like topography. The propagating intrusion forms a circumferential-eruptive dike when the caldera-like size is small, whereas a cone sheet develops beneath the large caldera-like topography. To corroborate the results obtained from the experimental models, this thesis also describes the results of a case study utilizing seismic monitoring data associated with the unrest period of the 2015 phreatic eruption of Lascar volcano. Lascar has a crater with a small-scale caldera-like topography and exhibited long-lasting anomalous evolution of the number of long-period (LP) events preceding the 2015 eruption. I apply seismic techniques to constrain the hypocentral locations of LP events and characterize their spatial distribution, obtaining an image of Lascar's plumbing system. I observe an agreement in shallow hypocentral locations obtained through four different seismic techniques; nevertheless, the cross-correlation technique provides the best results. These results depict a plumbing system with a narrow sub-vertical deep conduit and a shallow hydrothermal system, where most LP events are located. These two regions are connected through an intermediate region of path divergence, whose geometry and orientation likely is influenced by stress reorientation due to topographic effects of the caldera-like crater. Finally, in order to further enhance the interpretations of the previous case study, the seismic data was analyzed in tandem with a complementary multiparametric monitoring dataset. This complementary study confirms that the anomalous LP activity occurred as a sign of unrest in the preparatory phase of the phreatic eruption. In addition, I show how changes observed in other monitored parameters enabled to detect further signs of unrest in the shallow hydrothermal system. Overall, this study demonstrates that detecting complex geometric regions within plumbing systems beneath volcanoes is fundamental to produce an effective forecast of eruptions that from a first view seem to occur without any precursory activity. Furthermore, through the development of this research I show that combining methods that include both observations and models allows one to obtain a more precise interpretation of the volcanic processes.

