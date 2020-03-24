Analyzing pore systems through comprehensive digital image analysis (DIA)

Carbonates tend to have complex pore systems which are often composed of distinct assemblages of genetically and geometrically different pore types at various scales (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Lee et al., 2009; He et al., 2014; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017; Zhang et al., 2017). Such carbonate-typical multimodal pore systems are the result of both primary depositional processes and multiple stages of postdepositional modifications, causing small-scale heterogeneities in pore system properties and leading to the co-occurrence of both effective and ineffective pore types. These intrinsic variations in pore type effectiveness are the main reason for the often low correlation between porosity and permeability in carbonate pore systems (e.g., Mazzullo 2004; Ehrenberg & Nadeau, 2005; Hollis et al., 2010; He et al., 2014; Rashid et al., 2015; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017), as it is also true for the marginal lacustrine carbonates studied in this thesis. However, by extracting interconnected and thus effective pore types, and simultaneously

Carbonates tend to have complex pore systems which are often composed of distinct assemblages of genetically and geometrically different pore types at various scales (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Lee et al., 2009; He et al., 2014; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017; Zhang et al., 2017). Such carbonate-typical multimodal pore systems are the result of both primary depositional processes and multiple stages of postdepositional modifications, causing small-scale heterogeneities in pore system properties and leading to the co-occurrence of both effective and ineffective pore types. These intrinsic variations in pore type effectiveness are the main reason for the often low correlation between porosity and permeability in carbonate pore systems (e.g., Mazzullo 2004; Ehrenberg & Nadeau, 2005; Hollis et al., 2010; He et al., 2014; Rashid et al., 2015; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017), as it is also true for the marginal lacustrine carbonates studied in this thesis. However, by extracting interconnected and thus effective pore types, and simultaneously excluding isolated and ineffective pores, the understanding and prediction of permeability for given porosity can be highly enhanced (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Zhang et al., 2017). In this thesis, a step-by-step workflow based on digital image analysis (DIA) is presented and performed on 32 facies-representative samples of marginal lacustrine carbonates from the Middle Miocene Nördlinger Ries crater lake (Southern Germany), resulting in 77 mean values of pore type effectiveness which are based on 23,508 individual pore geometry data. By using pore shape factor γ (sensu Anselmetti et al., 1998) as a parameter to quantitatively describe pore shape complexity and therefore pore interconnectivity, the potential contribution (Kcontr.) of each pore type to total permeability (Ktotal) is calculated, and the most effective pore types are then identified. As a result, primary interpeloidal pores and secondary vugs are the most effective pore types in the studied marginal lacustrine succession, mainly due to their generally big size and complex shape, leading to an excellent interconnection between both pore types and consequently to the establishment of a highly effective pore network. Both pore types together compose the pore system of the peloidal grainstone facies. Therefore, this lithofacies type has been identified as the sedimentary facies with highest porosity-permeability properties in this marginal lacustrine succession. By applying the DIA-based method to 23 additional samples from the studied outcrop which all show extensive partial to complete cementation of preexisting pores, the impact of cementation on pore geometry and therefore on porosity and permeability is quantified. This results in a cementation reduction value for each relevant parameter which can then be used to enhance precision of predicting porosity and permeability within the studied succession. Furthermore, the concept of using pore shape complexity as a proxy parameter for pore system effectiveness is tested by applying an independent method (i.e., fluid flow simulation) to the dataset. DIA is then used once again to evaluate the outcome of fluid flow simulation. The results confirm the previous findings that interpeloidal pores and vugs together build up the most effective pore system in the Ries lake carbonates. Finally, the extraction of the interconnected (i.e., effective) pore network leads to an improved correlation between porosity and permeability within the studied carbonates. The step-by-step workflow described in this thesis provides a quantitative petrographic method to identify and extract effective porosity from the pore system, which is crucial for understanding how carbonate pore systems generate permeability. This thesis also demonstrates that pore shape complexity is the most important geometrical parameter controlling pore interconnection and consequently the formation of effective porosity. It further emphasizes that pore shape factor γ (sensu Anselmetti et al. 1998) is a very robust and scale-independent proxy parameter to quantify pore type effectiveness. Additionally, DIA proves to be an ideal tool to directly link porosity and permeability to their mutual origin: the rock fabric and associated pore structure.

