Analyzing pore systems through comprehensive digital image analysis (DIA)
Analyse von Porensytemen durch umfassende digitale Bildanalyse (DIA)
- Der Porenraum eines Karbonatgesteins ist zumeist aus einer spezifischen Vergesellschaftung verschiedenster Porentypen aufgebaut, die eine unterschiedliche Herkunft aufweisen und zusätzlich in ihrer Form und Größe stark variieren können (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Lee et al., 2009; He et al., 2014; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017; Zhang et al., 2017). Diese für Karbonate typischen multimodalen Porensysteme entstehen sowohl durch primäre Ablagerungsprozesse, als auch durch mehrmalige Modifikation des Porenraumes nach Ablagerung des Sediments. Dies führt zu einer ungleichen Verteilung der Porenraumeigenschaften auf engstem Raum und das zeitgleiche Auftreten von effektiven und ineffektiven Poren. Diese immanenten Unterschiede in der Effektivität einzelner Porentypen sind der Hauptgrund für die häufig sehr niedrige Korellation zwischen Porosität und Permeabilität in Karbonaten (e.g., Mazzullo 2004; Ehrenberg & Nadeau, 2005; Hollis et al., 2010; He et al., 2014; Rashid et al., 2015; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017). Durch die Extraktion von miteinanderDer Porenraum eines Karbonatgesteins ist zumeist aus einer spezifischen Vergesellschaftung verschiedenster Porentypen aufgebaut, die eine unterschiedliche Herkunft aufweisen und zusätzlich in ihrer Form und Größe stark variieren können (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Lee et al., 2009; He et al., 2014; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017; Zhang et al., 2017). Diese für Karbonate typischen multimodalen Porensysteme entstehen sowohl durch primäre Ablagerungsprozesse, als auch durch mehrmalige Modifikation des Porenraumes nach Ablagerung des Sediments. Dies führt zu einer ungleichen Verteilung der Porenraumeigenschaften auf engstem Raum und das zeitgleiche Auftreten von effektiven und ineffektiven Poren. Diese immanenten Unterschiede in der Effektivität einzelner Porentypen sind der Hauptgrund für die häufig sehr niedrige Korellation zwischen Porosität und Permeabilität in Karbonaten (e.g., Mazzullo 2004; Ehrenberg & Nadeau, 2005; Hollis et al., 2010; He et al., 2014; Rashid et al., 2015; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017). Durch die Extraktion von miteinander verbundenen und somit effektiven Porentypen jedoch kann das Verständnis und die Vorhersage der Permeabilität für einen gegeben Porositätswert stark verbessert werden (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Zhang et al., 2017). Dazu wird in dieser Arbeit eine auf der digitalen Bildanalyse (DIA) beruhende Methode vorgestellt, mit der schrittweise die Effektivität von Poren aus den analysierten mittelmiozänen lakustrinen Karbonaten des Nördlinger Ries Kratersees (Süddeutschland) berechnet werden kann. Mithilfe des Porenformfaktors (sensu Anselmetti et al., 1998), der als Parameter zur Quantifizierung der Interkonnektivität zwischen Poren dient, wird der potentiellen Beitrag an Permeabilität jedes Porentyps zur Gesamtpermeabilität bestimmt. Somit können die effektivsten Porentypen innerhalb der analysierten Karbonate identifiziert werden. Desweiteren wird die digitale Bildanalyse dazu benutzt, zementierte Porenräume zu extrahieren, um den Einfluss der Zementation auf die Porenraumeigenschaften zu quantifizieren. Durch eine unabhängige Methode (Fluid-Flow-Simulation), deren Ergebnisse wiederum mit der digitalen Bildanalyse ausgewertet werden, können die vorherigen Erkentnisse bestätigt werden: Interpeloidale Poren und Lösungsporen sind die beiden effektivsten Porentypen im Porenraum der Riesseekarbonate. Die Extraktion des miteinander verbundenen (d.h. effektiven) Porennetzwerkes führt schließlich zu einer erheblich verbesserten Korrelation zwischen Porosität und Permeabilität in den analysierten Karbonaten. Die in dieser Arbeit beschriebene Methode bietet ein quantitatives petrographisches Werkzeug, mit dessen Hilfe die effektive Porosität eines Porenraumes extrahiert werden kann. Dies führt zu einem besseren Verständnis darüber, wie Porensysteme von Karbonaten Permeabilität erzeugen. Diese Dissertation zeigt auch, dass die Formkomplexität von Poren einer der wichtigsten Parameter ist, der die Interkonnektivität zwischen einzelnen Poren und somit die Entstehung von effektiver Porosität steuert. Außerdem erweist sich die digitale Bildanalyse als ausgezeichnetes Werkzeug um die Porosität und Permeabilität direkt an ihren gemeinsamen Ursprung zu knüpfen: die Gesteinstextur und die damit assoziierte Porenstruktur.…
- Carbonates tend to have complex pore systems which are often composed of distinct assemblages of genetically and geometrically different pore types at various scales (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Lee et al., 2009; He et al., 2014; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017; Zhang et al., 2017). Such carbonate-typical multimodal pore systems are the result of both primary depositional processes and multiple stages of postdepositional modifications, causing small-scale heterogeneities in pore system properties and leading to the co-occurrence of both effective and ineffective pore types. These intrinsic variations in pore type effectiveness are the main reason for the often low correlation between porosity and permeability in carbonate pore systems (e.g., Mazzullo 2004; Ehrenberg & Nadeau, 2005; Hollis et al., 2010; He et al., 2014; Rashid et al., 2015; Dernaika & Sinclair, 2017), as it is also true for the marginal lacustrine carbonates studied in this thesis. However, by extracting interconnected and thus effective pore types, and simultaneously excluding isolated and ineffective pores, the understanding and prediction of permeability for given porosity can be highly enhanced (e.g., Melim et al., 2001; Zhang et al., 2017). In this thesis, a step-by-step workflow based on digital image analysis (DIA) is presented and performed on 32 facies-representative samples of marginal lacustrine carbonates from the Middle Miocene Nördlinger Ries crater lake (Southern Germany), resulting in 77 mean values of pore type effectiveness which are based on 23,508 individual pore geometry data. By using pore shape factor γ (sensu Anselmetti et al., 1998) as a parameter to quantitatively describe pore shape complexity and therefore pore interconnectivity, the potential contribution (Kcontr.) of each pore type to total permeability (Ktotal) is calculated, and the most effective pore types are then identified. As a result, primary interpeloidal pores and secondary vugs are the most effective pore types in the studied marginal lacustrine succession, mainly due to their generally big size and complex shape, leading to an excellent interconnection between both pore types and consequently to the establishment of a highly effective pore network. Both pore types together compose the pore system of the peloidal grainstone facies. Therefore, this lithofacies type has been identified as the sedimentary facies with highest porosity-permeability properties in this marginal lacustrine succession. By applying the DIA-based method to 23 additional samples from the studied outcrop which all show extensive partial to complete cementation of preexisting pores, the impact of cementation on pore geometry and therefore on porosity and permeability is quantified. This results in a cementation reduction value for each relevant parameter which can then be used to enhance precision of predicting porosity and permeability within the studied succession. Furthermore, the concept of using pore shape complexity as a proxy parameter for pore system effectiveness is tested by applying an independent method (i.e., fluid flow simulation) to the dataset. DIA is then used once again to evaluate the outcome of fluid flow simulation. The results confirm the previous findings that interpeloidal pores and vugs together build up the most effective pore system in the Ries lake carbonates. Finally, the extraction of the interconnected (i.e., effective) pore network leads to an improved correlation between porosity and permeability within the studied carbonates. The step-by-step workflow described in this thesis provides a quantitative petrographic method to identify and extract effective porosity from the pore system, which is crucial for understanding how carbonate pore systems generate permeability. This thesis also demonstrates that pore shape complexity is the most important geometrical parameter controlling pore interconnection and consequently the formation of effective porosity. It further emphasizes that pore shape factor γ (sensu Anselmetti et al. 1998) is a very robust and scale-independent proxy parameter to quantify pore type effectiveness. Additionally, DIA proves to be an ideal tool to directly link porosity and permeability to their mutual origin: the rock fabric and associated pore structure.…
|Author:
|Sven MaerzORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-445880
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44588
|Subtitle (German):
|Quantifizierung der Geometrie von Porentypen, Erfassung der effektiven Porosität und Rekonstruktion der Porenraumentwicklung
|Subtitle (English):
|quantifying pore type geometry, detecting effective porosity and reconstructing pore system evolution
|Referee:
|Ida FabriciusORCiDGND, Christian BetzlerORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Maria Mutti, Heiko Pingel
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/03/02
|Release Date:
|2020/03/24
|Tag:
|Porentypen in Karbonate; digitale Bildanalyse; effektive Porosität
carbonate pore types; digital image analysis; effective porosity
|Pagenumber:
|xii, 107, xxi
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International