Controls of foreland-deformation patterns in the orogen-foreland shortening system
- The Andean Plateau (Altiplano-Puna Plateau) of the southern Central Andes is the second-highest orogenic plateau on our planet after Tibet. The Andean Plateau and its foreland exhibit a pronounced segmentation from north to south regarding the style and magnitude of deformation. In the Altiplano (northern segment), more than 300 km of tectonic shortening has been recorded, which started during the Eocene. A well-developed thin-skinned thrust wedge located at the eastern flank of the plateau (Subandes) indicates a simple-shear shortening mode. In contrast, the Puna (southern segment) records approximately half of the shortening of the Altiplano - and the shortening started later. The tectonic style in the Puna foreland switches to a thick-skinned mode, which is related to pure-shear shortening. In this study, carried out in the framework of the StRATEGy project, high-resolution 2D thermomechanical models were developed to systematically investigate controls of deformation patterns in the orogen-foreland pair. The 2D and 3D models wereThe Andean Plateau (Altiplano-Puna Plateau) of the southern Central Andes is the second-highest orogenic plateau on our planet after Tibet. The Andean Plateau and its foreland exhibit a pronounced segmentation from north to south regarding the style and magnitude of deformation. In the Altiplano (northern segment), more than 300 km of tectonic shortening has been recorded, which started during the Eocene. A well-developed thin-skinned thrust wedge located at the eastern flank of the plateau (Subandes) indicates a simple-shear shortening mode. In contrast, the Puna (southern segment) records approximately half of the shortening of the Altiplano - and the shortening started later. The tectonic style in the Puna foreland switches to a thick-skinned mode, which is related to pure-shear shortening. In this study, carried out in the framework of the StRATEGy project, high-resolution 2D thermomechanical models were developed to systematically investigate controls of deformation patterns in the orogen-foreland pair. The 2D and 3D models were subsequently applied to study the evolution of foreland deformation and surface topography in the Altiplano-Puna Plateau. The models demonstrate that three principal factors control the foreland-deformation patterns: (i) strength differences in the upper lithosphere between the orogen and its foreland, rather than a strength difference in the entire lithosphere; (ii) gravitational potential energy of the orogen (GPE) controlled by crustal and lithospheric thicknesses, and (iii) the strength and thickness of foreland-basin sediments. The high-resolution 2D models are constrained by observations and successfully reproduce deformation structures and surface topography of different segments of the Altiplano-Puna plateau and its foreland. The developed 3D models confirm these results and suggest that a relatively high shortening rate in the Altiplano foreland (Subandean foreland fold-and-thrust belt) is due to simple-shear shortening facilitated by thick and mechanically weak sediments, a process which requires a much lower driving force than the pure-shear shortening deformation mode in the adjacent broken foreland of the Puna, where these thick sedimentary basin fills are absent. Lower shortening rate in the Puna foreland is likely accommodated in the forearc by the slab retreat.…
- Das Andenplateau (Altiplano-Puna-Plateau) in den südlichen Zentralanden ist nach Tibet das zweithöchste orogene Plateau auf unserem Planeten. Dieses Plateau und sein Vorland weisen eine ausgeprägte Segmentierung von Nord nach Süd hinsichtlich Art und Ausmaß der Verformung auf. Im Altiplano (nördliches Segment) wird seit der im Eozän stattfindenden Deformation mehr als 300 km tektonische Verkürzung dokumentiert. Ein gut entwickelter sedimentärer Schubkeil bzw. Vorland-Überschiebungsgürtel (Subandin) an der Ostflanke des Plateaus (thin-skinned foreland deformation) deutet in dieser Region des Vorlandes auf Prozesse einfacher Scherung hin (simple-shear modus). Im Gegensatz dazu weist die Puna (südliches Plateausegment) ungefähr die Hälfte der Verkürzung des Altiplano auf - und die Verkürzung begann später. Außerdem geht der tektonische Stil im Puna-Vorland zu einem zerbrochenen Vorland mit Kristallinblöcken (thick-skinned foreland) über, der mit der Verkürzung durch reine Scherung (pure-shear modus) erklärt werden kann. InDas Andenplateau (Altiplano-Puna-Plateau) in den südlichen Zentralanden ist nach Tibet das zweithöchste orogene Plateau auf unserem Planeten. Dieses Plateau und sein Vorland weisen eine ausgeprägte Segmentierung von Nord nach Süd hinsichtlich Art und Ausmaß der Verformung auf. Im Altiplano (nördliches Segment) wird seit der im Eozän stattfindenden Deformation mehr als 300 km tektonische Verkürzung dokumentiert. Ein gut entwickelter sedimentärer Schubkeil bzw. Vorland-Überschiebungsgürtel (Subandin) an der Ostflanke des Plateaus (thin-skinned foreland deformation) deutet in dieser Region des Vorlandes auf Prozesse einfacher Scherung hin (simple-shear modus). Im Gegensatz dazu weist die Puna (südliches Plateausegment) ungefähr die Hälfte der Verkürzung des Altiplano auf - und die Verkürzung begann später. Außerdem geht der tektonische Stil im Puna-Vorland zu einem zerbrochenen Vorland mit Kristallinblöcken (thick-skinned foreland) über, der mit der Verkürzung durch reine Scherung (pure-shear modus) erklärt werden kann. In dieser Studie, die im Rahmen des StRATEGy-Projekts durchgeführt wurde, wurden hochauflösende thermomechanische 2D-Modelle entwickelt, um systematisch die Kontrolle von Verformungsmustern im Orogen-Vorland-Paar zu untersuchen. Die 2D- und 3D-Modelle wurden anschließend angewendet, um die Entwicklung der Vorlanddeformation und der Oberflächentopographie im Altiplano-Puna-Plateau zu verstehen. Die Modelle zeigen, dass drei Hauptfaktoren die Deformationsmuster des Vorlandes steuern: (i) Festigkeitsunterschiede in der oberen Lithosphäre zwischen dem Orogen und seinem Vorland - und nicht Festigkeitsunterschiede in der gesamten Lithosphäre; (ii) die gravitationsbezogene potentielle Energie des Orogens (GPE), die durch die Krusten- und Lithosphärenmächtigkeit gesteuert wird und (iii) die Festigkeit sowie Mächtigkeiten der Vorlandbeckensedimente. Die hochauflösenden 2D-Modelle sind auf tatsächliche Daten aus Beobachtungen beschränkt und reproduzieren erfolgreich Deformationsstrukturen sowie die topographischen Verhältnisse der verschiedenen Segmente des Altiplano-Puna-Plateaus und seines Vorlandes. Die entwickelten 3D-Modelle bestätigen diese Ergebnisse und legen nahe, dass die relativ hohe Verkürzungsrate im Altiplano-Vorland (Subandin) bei den vorhandenen mächtigen Sedimentabfolgen geringer mechanischer Festigkeit weniger Kraftaufwand erfordert als die Deformation des Puna-Vorlandes, wo diese Sedimente weitgehend fehlen. Die geringeren Verkürzungsbeträge im Puna-Vorland werden wahrscheinlich durch das Zurückweichen der Subduktionszone im Forearc-Bereich ausgeglichen.…
|Author:
|Sibiao LiuORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-445730
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44573
|Referee:
|Boris KausORCiDGND, Laura GiambiagiORCiD
|Advisor:
|Stephan Vladimir Sobolev, Frank Krüger
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/02/19
|Release Date:
|2020/05/14
|Tag:
|Geodynamik; Geophysik; Vorlanddeformation; Zentralanden; numerische Modellierung
Central Andes; foreland deformation; geodynamics; geophysics; numerical modeling
|Pagenumber:
|vi, 150
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|UT 2250, TG 4150, TP 8850
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht