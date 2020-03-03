Ultralight magnetic aerogels from Janus emulsions
- Magnetite containing aerogels were synthesized by freeze-drying olive oil/silicone oil-based Janus emulsion gels containing gelatin and sodium carboxymethylcellulose (NaCMC). The magnetite nanoparticles dispersed in olive oil are processed into the gel and remain in the macroporous aerogel after removing the oil components. The coexistence of macropores from the Janus droplets and mesopores from freeze-drying of the hydrogels in combination with the magnetic properties offer a special hierarchical pore structure, which is of relevance for smart supercapacitors, biosensors, and spilled oil sorption and separation. The morphology of the final structure was investigated in dependence on initial compositions. More hydrophobic aerogels with magnetic responsiveness were synthesized by bisacrylamide-crosslinking of the hydrogel. The crosslinked aerogels can be successfully used in magnetically responsive clean up experiments of the cationic dye methylene blue.
