Ultralight magnetic aerogels from Janus emulsions

  • Magnetite containing aerogels were synthesized by freeze-drying olive oil/silicone oil-based Janus emulsion gels containing gelatin and sodium carboxymethylcellulose (NaCMC). The magnetite nanoparticles dispersed in olive oil are processed into the gel and remain in the macroporous aerogel after removing the oil components. The coexistence of macropores from the Janus droplets and mesopores from freeze-drying of the hydrogels in combination with the magnetic properties offer a special hierarchical pore structure, which is of relevance for smart supercapacitors, biosensors, and spilled oil sorption and separation. The morphology of the final structure was investigated in dependence on initial compositions. More hydrophobic aerogels with magnetic responsiveness were synthesized by bisacrylamide-crosslinking of the hydrogel. The crosslinked aerogels can be successfully used in magnetically responsive clean up experiments of the cationic dye methylene blue.

Metadaten
Author:Rajarshi Roy RajuORCiD, Ferenc LiebigGND, Bastian Klemke, Joachim KoetzGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9ra10247g
ISSN:2046-2069
Parent Title (English):RSC Advances
Publisher:RSC Publishing
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/06
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/03/03
Volume:10
Issue:13
Pagenumber:8
First Page:7492
Last Page:7499
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_016
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 828

