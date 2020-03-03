Bayesian Data Assimilation to Support Informed Decision Making in Individualized Chemotherapy
- An essential component of therapeutic drug/biomarker monitoring (TDM) is to combine patient data with prior knowledge for model-based predictions of therapy outcomes. Current Bayesian forecasting tools typically rely only on the most probable model parameters (maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimate). This MAP-based approach, however, does neither necessarily predict the most probable outcome nor does it quantify the risks of treatment inefficacy or toxicity. Bayesian data assimilation (DA) methods overcome these limitations by providing a comprehensive uncertainty quantification. We compare DA methods with MAP-based approaches and show how probabilistic statements about key markers related to chemotherapy-induced neutropenia can be leveraged for more informative decision support in individualized chemotherapy. Sequential Bayesian DA proved to be most computationally efficient for handling interoccasion variability and integrating TDM data. For new digital monitoring devices enabling more frequent data collection, these features will beAn essential component of therapeutic drug/biomarker monitoring (TDM) is to combine patient data with prior knowledge for model-based predictions of therapy outcomes. Current Bayesian forecasting tools typically rely only on the most probable model parameters (maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimate). This MAP-based approach, however, does neither necessarily predict the most probable outcome nor does it quantify the risks of treatment inefficacy or toxicity. Bayesian data assimilation (DA) methods overcome these limitations by providing a comprehensive uncertainty quantification. We compare DA methods with MAP-based approaches and show how probabilistic statements about key markers related to chemotherapy-induced neutropenia can be leveraged for more informative decision support in individualized chemotherapy. Sequential Bayesian DA proved to be most computationally efficient for handling interoccasion variability and integrating TDM data. For new digital monitoring devices enabling more frequent data collection, these features will be of critical importance to improve patient care decisions in various therapeutic areas.…
|Author:
|Corinna Maier, Niklas HartungORCiD, Jana de Wiljes, Charlotte Kloft, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-445500
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44550
|ISSN:
|2163-8306
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (827)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/03/03
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/03/03
|Tag:
|Induced neutropenia; Model; Myelosuppression; Prediction
|Issue:
|827
|Pagenumber:
|14
|Source:
|CPT: Pharmacometrics & Systems Pharmacology XX (2020) 1–12 DOI:10.1002/psp4.12492
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle