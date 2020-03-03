Schließen

Bayesian Data Assimilation to Support Informed Decision Making in Individualized Chemotherapy

  • An essential component of therapeutic drug/biomarker monitoring (TDM) is to combine patient data with prior knowledge for model-based predictions of therapy outcomes. Current Bayesian forecasting tools typically rely only on the most probable model parameters (maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimate). This MAP-based approach, however, does neither necessarily predict the most probable outcome nor does it quantify the risks of treatment inefficacy or toxicity. Bayesian data assimilation (DA) methods overcome these limitations by providing a comprehensive uncertainty quantification. We compare DA methods with MAP-based approaches and show how probabilistic statements about key markers related to chemotherapy-induced neutropenia can be leveraged for more informative decision support in individualized chemotherapy. Sequential Bayesian DA proved to be most computationally efficient for handling interoccasion variability and integrating TDM data. For new digital monitoring devices enabling more frequent data collection, these features will beAn essential component of therapeutic drug/biomarker monitoring (TDM) is to combine patient data with prior knowledge for model-based predictions of therapy outcomes. Current Bayesian forecasting tools typically rely only on the most probable model parameters (maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimate). This MAP-based approach, however, does neither necessarily predict the most probable outcome nor does it quantify the risks of treatment inefficacy or toxicity. Bayesian data assimilation (DA) methods overcome these limitations by providing a comprehensive uncertainty quantification. We compare DA methods with MAP-based approaches and show how probabilistic statements about key markers related to chemotherapy-induced neutropenia can be leveraged for more informative decision support in individualized chemotherapy. Sequential Bayesian DA proved to be most computationally efficient for handling interoccasion variability and integrating TDM data. For new digital monitoring devices enabling more frequent data collection, these features will be of critical importance to improve patient care decisions in various therapeutic areas.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr827.pdfeng
    (2878KB)

    SHA-1: 9bbad354974d600564a5e2174845ec8b01061acf

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Corinna Maier, Niklas HartungORCiD, Jana de Wiljes, Charlotte Kloft, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-445500
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44550
ISSN:2163-8306
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (827)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/03/03
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/03/03
Tag:Induced neutropenia; Model; Myelosuppression; Prediction
Issue:827
Pagenumber:14
Source:CPT: Pharmacometrics & Systems Pharmacology XX (2020) 1–12 DOI:10.1002/psp4.12492
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo