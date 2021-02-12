Rhythmic analyses as a proof-procedure?
- This paper reports a problematic case of unequivocally evidencing participant orientation to the projective force of some turn-initial demonstrative wh-clefts (DCs) within the framework of Conversation Analysis (CA) and Interactional Linguistics (IL). Conducting rhythmic analyses appears helpful in this regard, in that they disclose rhythmic regularities which suggest a speaker's orientation towards a projected turn continuation. In this particular case, rhythmic analyses can therefore be shown to meaningfully complement sequential analyses and analyses of turn-design, so as to gather additional evidence for participant orientations. In conclusion, I will point to possibly more extensive relations between rhythmicity and projection and proffer a tentative outlook for the usability of rhythmic analyses as an analytic tool in CA and IL.
