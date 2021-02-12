Schließen

Rhythmic analyses as a proof-procedure?

  • This paper reports a problematic case of unequivocally evidencing participant orientation to the projective force of some turn-initial demonstrative wh-clefts (DCs) within the framework of Conversation Analysis (CA) and Interactional Linguistics (IL). Conducting rhythmic analyses appears helpful in this regard, in that they disclose rhythmic regularities which suggest a speaker's orientation towards a projected turn continuation. In this particular case, rhythmic analyses can therefore be shown to meaningfully complement sequential analyses and analyses of turn-design, so as to gather additional evidence for participant orientations. In conclusion, I will point to possibly more extensive relations between rhythmicity and projection and proffer a tentative outlook for the usability of rhythmic analyses as an analytic tool in CA and IL.

Download full text files

  • ppr172.pdfeng
    (5521KB)

    SHA-1: f6be5fe3e328aa683ce0c2f48d1d38c04317435d

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Uwe-Alexander KüttnerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-445363
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44536
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
Subtitle (English):An initial observation on rhythmicity and projection
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (172)
Document type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/12
Year of completion:2014
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/12
Tag:Demonstrative Clefts; Interactional Linguistics; Method; Participant Orientation; Projection; Speech Rhythm and Rhythmic Analysis; Turn-Constructional Units
Issue:172
Page number:26
Source:Prosodie und Phonetik in der Interaktion. Prosody and phonetics in interaction / Hrsg.: Dagmar Barth-Weingarten ; Beatrice Szczepek Reed. - ISBN 978-3-936656-60-2. - S. 46-69
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo