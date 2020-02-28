Prosody and phonetics in interaction Prosodie und Phonetik in der Interaktion

Stephanie Köser, Uwe-Alexander Küttner, Maxi Kupetz, Jürgen Trouvain, Khiet P. Truong, Ines Bose, Stephanie Kurtenbach, Beatrice Szczepek Reed, Elizabeth Couper-Kuhlen Phonetik und Prosodie werden seit langem als fundamentale Aspekte des gesprochenen Diskurses behandelt. Insbesondere Prosodie und Phonetik natürlicher Alltagssprache haben sich zu einem eigenen Forschungsbereich entwickelt. Das Hauptaugenmerk lag dabei bisher auf Gesprächstruktur, Turn-Taking und die Kontextualisierung von sozialen Praktiken, Handlungen, Genres, Stilen und Affekten. Dieser Band präsentiert sowohl eine Einführung in Grundbegriffe und -konzepte der prosodisch-phonetischen Gesprächsforschung, als auch neue Befunde junger und etablierter ForscherInnen. Die einzelnen Kapitel behandeln unter anderem Prosodie und Phonetik von Affektdarstellungen, Theatervorstellungen, institutioneller Interaktion und Sequenzorganisation. Gleichzeitig bietet der Band einen Überblick über die Methoden, die in diesem Forschungsbereich genutzt werden. Der Band richtet sich damit an alle, für deren Arbeit die Erforschung von Sprache und Interaktion eine Rolle spielt, seien es Studierende oder erfahrene ForscherInnen.

Phonetics and prosody have long been recognised as fundamental aspects of spoken discourse. Specifically, the prosody and phonetics of talk-in-interaction have become a field of study in its own right, with the majority of work to date focussing on the structuring of talk, turn-taking, and the contextualization of social practices, actions, genres, styles, affect etc. This volume presents an introduction to basic terms and concepts of prosodic-phonetic research as well as new contributions by young and established researchers in the field, for example, in the area of prosody and phonetics of affect display, public performance, institutional interaction, and sequence organisation. At the same time, it provides a survey of the methods currently employed and is thus aimed at students of language and interaction from a wide range of backgrounds as well as more experienced researchers and novices alike.