Schließen

Rhythmic analyses as a proof-procedure?

  • This paper reports a problematic case of unequivocally evidencing participant orientation to the projective force of some turn-initial demonstrative wh-clefts (DCs) within the framework of Conversation Analysis (CA) and Interactional Linguistics (IL). Conducting rhythmic analyses appears helpful in this regard, in that they disclose rhythmic regularities which suggest a speaker's orientation towards a projected turn continuation. In this particular case, rhythmic analyses can therefore be shown to meaningfully complement sequential analyses and analyses of turn-design, so as to gather additional evidence for participant orientations. In conclusion, I will point to possibly more extensive relations between rhythmicity and projection and proffer a tentative outlook for the usability of rhythmic analyses as an analytic tool in CA and IL.
  • Dieser primär interaktional-linguistisch ausgerichtete Beitrag berichtet von einem Problemfall im Nachweis von Teilnehmerorientierung an den Turn-Fortführung projizierenden Eigenschaften einiger turn-initialer "Demonstrative-Cleft- Konstruktionen" (DCs). Es wird gezeigt, dass rhythmische Analysen diesbezüglich hilfreich sein können, da sie im konkreten Fall rhythmische Regularitäten erkennen lassen, die eine sprecherseitige Orientierung an einer projizierten Turn-Fortführung nahelegen. Vorausgegangene sequenzielle Analysen und Analysen von Turn-Design werden somit bedeutsam durch rhythmische Analysen ergänzt, um zusätzliche Evidenzen für Teilnehmerorientierungen zu erfassen. Abschließend werde ich auf potenziell weitreichendere Zusammenhänge zwischen Rhythmizität und Projektion in der Interaktion hinweisen und einen provisorischen Ausblick hinsichtlich der möglichen Verwendung rhythmischer Analysen als Analysewerkzeug in der Konversationsanalyse und der Interaktionalen Linguistik geben.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Uwe-Alexander KüttnerORCiDGND
URL:http://verlag-gespraechsforschung.de/2014/pdf/kuettner-audio.pdf
ISBN:978-3-936656-60-2
Parent Title (Multiple languages):Prosodie und Phonetik in der Interaktion = Prosody and phonetics in interaction
Subtitle (English):An initial observation on rhythmicity and projection
Publisher:Verlag für Gesprächsforschung
Place of publication:Mannheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2014
Year of Completion:2014
Release Date:2020/02/28
Tag:Demonstrative Clefts; Interaktionale Linguistik; Methode; Projektion; Sprechrhythmus und Rhythmische Analyse; Teilnehmerorientierung; Turnkonstruktionseinheiten
Demonstrative Clefts; Interactional Linguistics; Method; Participant Orientation; Projection; Speech Rhythm and Rhythmic Analysis; Turn-Constructional Units
Pagenumber:24
First Page:46
Last Page:69
Source:Prosodie und Phonetik in der Interaktion. Prosody and phonetics in interaction / Hrsg.: Dagmar Barth-Weingarten ; Beatrice Szczepek Reed. - ISBN 978-3-936656-60-2. - S. 46-69
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo