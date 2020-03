Die Rechtsformen und Instrumente der staatlichen Subventionierung von innovativen Tätigkeiten

Support of the innovation is a priority of the European Union. EU policy guidelines indicate how Member States have to implement the task of supporting innovative activities. The paper seeks to determine whether the Polish legislature has introduced measures, legal forms and procedures to support innovative activities, in order to fulfill EU policy obligations. In search for a new legal qualification for legal forms of activity of business administration, also the doctrine of the German law is indicated - administrative agreements and two-step theory. The first chapter focuses on tasks of business administration supporting innovative activity and presents issues related to the measures and means of granting state aid, whereas the third one presents the legal forms of activity and procedures which were adopted to grant state aid. In the fourth chapter a state aid granted support for innovative activities in the form of legal agreement is specified: technological loan agreement and technological bonus, subsidy contract or special

Support of the innovation is a priority of the European Union. EU policy guidelines indicate how Member States have to implement the task of supporting innovative activities. The paper seeks to determine whether the Polish legislature has introduced measures, legal forms and procedures to support innovative activities, in order to fulfill EU policy obligations. In search for a new legal qualification for legal forms of activity of business administration, also the doctrine of the German law is indicated - administrative agreements and two-step theory. The first chapter focuses on tasks of business administration supporting innovative activity and presents issues related to the measures and means of granting state aid, whereas the third one presents the legal forms of activity and procedures which were adopted to grant state aid. In the fourth chapter a state aid granted support for innovative activities in the form of legal agreement is specified: technological loan agreement and technological bonus, subsidy contract or special contracts, elsewhere not specified. Furthermore, the last chapter analyses the supporting innovative activities through the legal form of an administrative act, especially in Polish Special Economic Zones.

