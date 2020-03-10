Zum Reformengagement der Torhorst-Schwestern Adelheid (1884–1968) und Marie (1888–1989) im (Aus-)Bildungswesen der Weimarer Republik
On the Torhorst-sisters Adelheid (1884-1989) and Marie (1888-1989)
- Im Fokus der bildungshistorischen und doppelbiografischen Dissertation steht die Darstellung des vielseitigen Reformengagements der Torhorst-Schwestern Adelheid und Marie im (Aus-) Bildungswesen der Weimarer Republik. Die Begriffe „Reform“ und „Engagement“ stellen tragende inhaltliche Signaturen der quellenbasierten Annäherung an das Geschwisterpaar dar. Thematisiert werden ihre Berufsbiografien in ihren jeweiligen bildungspolitischen sowie bildungspraktischen Wirkungskreisen – inmitten der ersten „echten“ deutschen Demokratie. Die Studie zielt insbesondere darauf ab, den Kreis der bildungshistorischen Repräsentantinnen für eine konstruktive Ausgestaltung des (Fort-)Bildungswesens im Sinne eines notwendigen, aber nicht realisierten Modernisierungs- und Demokratisierungsprozesses in jenem Zeitraum zu erweitern. Die Aufarbeitung des bisher in der bildungsgeschichtlichen Forschung weitestgehend unbekannten Schaffens vermag es, den vielschichtigen Bedeutungsebenen von Schulreform(en) und Reformpädagogik gerecht(er) zu werden. Die ArbeitIm Fokus der bildungshistorischen und doppelbiografischen Dissertation steht die Darstellung des vielseitigen Reformengagements der Torhorst-Schwestern Adelheid und Marie im (Aus-) Bildungswesen der Weimarer Republik. Die Begriffe „Reform“ und „Engagement“ stellen tragende inhaltliche Signaturen der quellenbasierten Annäherung an das Geschwisterpaar dar. Thematisiert werden ihre Berufsbiografien in ihren jeweiligen bildungspolitischen sowie bildungspraktischen Wirkungskreisen – inmitten der ersten „echten“ deutschen Demokratie. Die Studie zielt insbesondere darauf ab, den Kreis der bildungshistorischen Repräsentantinnen für eine konstruktive Ausgestaltung des (Fort-)Bildungswesens im Sinne eines notwendigen, aber nicht realisierten Modernisierungs- und Demokratisierungsprozesses in jenem Zeitraum zu erweitern. Die Aufarbeitung des bisher in der bildungsgeschichtlichen Forschung weitestgehend unbekannten Schaffens vermag es, den vielschichtigen Bedeutungsebenen von Schulreform(en) und Reformpädagogik gerecht(er) zu werden. Die Arbeit intendiert zudem eine Horizonterweiterung des bildungshistorischen Blickfeldes – vor allem in Bezug auf bildungspolitische und schulpraktische Realisierungen von essenziellen Reformen in den Bereichen sekundärer (Aus-)Bildungseinrichtungen. Die Schwestern bestimmten sowohl als kommunalpolitische als auch als schulpraktische Akteure die neue Praxis und die neuen Anforderungen der demokratischen Staatsform mit. Adelheid Torhorst kämpfte – über ihren kommunalen Verantwortungsradius hinausreichend – aktiv im Rahmen ihrer von 1924–1931 andauernden Mitgliedschaft im Bund der Freien Schulgesellschaften (BFS) für eine gesamte Weltlichkeit des deutschen Schul- und (Aus-)Bildungswesens. Beide Frauen mussten auf ihren Tätigkeitsebenen erfahren, dass ihre immer stärker werdenden sozialistisch geprägten Vorstellungen bezüglich der deutschen Bildungslandschaft Illusionen blieben. Vielmehr erkannten sie zunehmend einen Zusammenhang zwischen den etablierten Machtstrukturen; ein gesellschaftlicher Fortschritt, der sich in ihren Augen in einem sozial durchlässigen und weltlichen Bildungswesen formierte, erforderte vor allem strukturelle Veränderungen. Für diese jedoch gab es keine gesellschaftlichen und politischen Mehrheiten. Die doppelbiografische Perspektive mit dem Fokus auf das Bleibende des Reformengagements sensibilisiert für gegenwärtige bildungspolitische Streitfragen. Der kritisch-reflexive Blick geht zunächst mit einer Würdigung der qualifizierenden deutschen (Aus-) Bildungslandschaft einher; schätzt die liberalen Errungenschaften wie die Entscheidungsfreiheit der Eltern in Bezug zum Besuch des Religionsunterrichts ihrer Kinder als ein Privileg einer demokratischen, sozial offenen Gesellschaft. Es braucht in einer herausfordernden Zukunft mehr denn je mutige Akteure mit progressivem Reformpotenzial. Das wegweisende Engagement der Torhorst-Schwestern stand im Kontext eines schulischen sowie gesellschaftlichen Fortschrittgedankens, der sowohl die Moderne positiv prägt und trägt, der aber auch für deren Krisen und Konflikte steht. Im gegenwärtigen (Aus-)Bildungswesen entstehen ebenso immer wieder neue Spannungen und Reformbedarfe, die es gilt, mit entsprechenden bildungspolitischen Richtlinien „von oben“ gesetzlich neu zu reglementieren – mit Leben gefüllt werden sie mit dem Engagement „von unten“.…
- This dissertation, an educational history and double biography, focuses on the Torhorst sisters, Adelheid and Marie, and on their engagement in the educational reform movement that took place within the Weimar Republic’s education system. The terms “reform” and “engagement” are related to the relevant library reference numbers used in a study of the siblings based on original sources. This work looks at their professional biographies as pertaining to their work on educational policies and practices that took place in the context of the first “real” German democracy. It aims to broaden the scope of the history of education to include those who advocated for a progressive redesign of (continuing) education that was in keeping with processes of modernization and democratization that at the time were urgently needed but never fully carried out. By examining a largely unknown topic and unpacking the complex layers of meaning that were part of the school and educational reform movements, this study fills a gap within the field of theThis dissertation, an educational history and double biography, focuses on the Torhorst sisters, Adelheid and Marie, and on their engagement in the educational reform movement that took place within the Weimar Republic’s education system. The terms “reform” and “engagement” are related to the relevant library reference numbers used in a study of the siblings based on original sources. This work looks at their professional biographies as pertaining to their work on educational policies and practices that took place in the context of the first “real” German democracy. It aims to broaden the scope of the history of education to include those who advocated for a progressive redesign of (continuing) education that was in keeping with processes of modernization and democratization that at the time were urgently needed but never fully carried out. By examining a largely unknown topic and unpacking the complex layers of meaning that were part of the school and educational reform movements, this study fills a gap within the field of the history of education. In addition, this work seeks to contribute to the history of education, in terms of understanding the educational policy and school practices that were necessary to implementing essential reforms within secondary schools and vocational training institutions. As players in local politics and in addressing issues related to school policies, the sisters influenced the development of the democratic form of government’s new practices and standards. Going well beyond her local duties, as a member of the “Bund der Freien Schulgesellschaften” (BFS) from 1924 to 1931, Adelheid Torhorst actively fought for the complete secularization of the German school and vocational training systems. It was through their work that both sisters discovered that their ideas about the German educational system, which were increasingly influenced by socialism, would remain mere illusions. Over time, they also increasingly recognized that there was a connection between potential reform and the established structures of power. Social progress, which in their view took shape within a socially open and secular educational system, required above all structural changes. The young democracy lacked, however, the social and political majorities that would have been necessary to bring about such changes. By concentrating on the lasting influence of the reform movement, the double-biographical perspective draws attention to contemporary debates in educational policy. The critical-reflexive view is closely tied to understanding the requirements of the German educational and vocational training system; such a view values liberal achievements like the fact that one of the privileges of a democratic, socially open society is the freedom that parents have to choose if their children attend religion classes. For a future likely marked by challenge, courageous individuals with progressive visions for reform will be needed more than ever. The Torhorst sisters’ path-breaking engagement in the educational reform movement took place at a time in which most shared the belief that progress in schools and society would positively shape and be shaped by modernity, but most were also aware that such progress would create crises and conflicts. In the current educational and vocational training systems, new sources of tension and needs for reform are constantly arising. These issues need to be regulated “from above” with legislation that establishes appropriate educational policy guidelines. But it is only with the engagement of those “from below” that they will actually be put into practice.…
