Schließen

Phonology in Potsdam

    Export metadata

    Additional Services

    Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
    Metadaten
    ISBN:978-3-935024-37-2
    Series (Serial Number):Linguistics in Potsdam (16)
    Place of publication:Potsdam
    Editor:Caroline Fery, Antony Dubach Green, Katharina Hartmann, Ruben van de Vijver
    Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of Completion:2001
    Release Date:2020/02/27
    Pagenumber:115
    Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Linguistik / Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
    Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

    OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo