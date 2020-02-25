Ius emigrandi
|Author:
|Matthias AscheGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-506-78638-8
|Parent Title (German):
|Lexikon für Kirchen- und Religionsrecht Bd. 2: F-K
|Publisher:
|Schöningh
|Place of publication:
|Paderborn
|Editor:
|Heribert Hallermann, Thomas Meckel, Michael Droege, Heinrich De Wall
|Document Type:
|Other
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/02/25
|First Page:
|668
|Last Page:
|670
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie