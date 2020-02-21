Schließen

Renormalisation and locality

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Pierre ClavierGND, Li Guo, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND, Bin Zhang
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4171/205
ISBN:978-3-03719-205-4 print
ISBN:978-3-03719-705-9 online
Parent Title (German):Algebraic Combinatorics, Resurgence, Moulds and Applications (CARMA) Volume 2
Subtitle (German):branched zeta values
Publisher:European Mathematical Society Publishing House
Place of publication:Zürich
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/02/21
First Page:85
Last Page:132
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo