Native speakers like affixes, L2 speakers like letters?

  • In an overt visual priming experiment, we investigate the role of orthography in native (L1) and non-native (L2) processing of German morphologically complex words. We compare priming effects for inflected and derived morphologically related prime-target pairs versus otherwise matched, purely orthographically related pairs. The results show morphological priming effects in both the L1 and L2 group, with no significant difference between inflection and derivation. However, L2 speakers, but not L1 speakers, also showed significant priming for orthographically related pairs. Our results support the claim that L2 speakers focus more on surface-level information such as orthography during visual word recognition. This can cause orthographic priming effects in morphologically related prime-target pairs, which may conceal L1-L2 differences in morphological processing.

Author:Laura Anna Ciaccio, Gunnar Jacob
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0226482
ISSN:1932-6203
Parent Title (German):PLoS ONE
Subtitle (English):An overt visual priming study investigating the role of orthography in L2 morphological processing
Publisher:PLOS ONE / Public Library of Science
Place of publication:San Francisco, California, US
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/11/21
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/02/20
Volume:14
Issue:12
Pagenumber:20
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_134
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe ; 169

