Supporting the expression of entrepreneurial potential
The ability of a company to innovate and to launch innovation is a critical competitive edge to remain competitive in the 21st century. Large organizations therefore increasingly recognize employees as a significant factor and critical source of innovation. Several studies assert the fact that every employee has to offer certain skills and knowledge and can contribute to innovation. Hence, every employee has a certain 'entrepreneurial potential'. This potential can be expressed in the form of entrepreneurial behaviour and can occur in many ways, from monopersonal innovation championing to several small scale contributions, where several individuals team up for innovation. To support entrepreneurial behaviour of their employees, large organizations increasingly rely on Corporate Entrepreneurship. They set up organizational structures and venturing units, offer vehicles and tools to their employees to be more entrepreneurial. The evolvement of new tools and technologies thereby allow for new ways of employee involvement, also allowing for more radical innovation to be developed collaboratively. Yet, many of such offerings fail to achieve the desired outcome. While some employees immediately opt-in for innovation, others do not and their entrepreneurial potential remains untapped. This research explores how large organizations can better support their employees to express their entrepreneurial potential, thus moving from non-entrepreneurial behaviour or not wanting to be involved, to actually expressing entrepreneurial behaviour. The underlying research therefore is two-fold. While focusing on the individual level and the entrepreneurial behaviour of employees, this research also takes the organizational perspective into account in order to identify how non-entrepreneurial behaviour can be stimulated towards entrepreneurial behaviour. Using an empirical qualitative research design based on pragmatism and abduction, data is collected by means of qualitative interviews as well as a longitudinal use case setting. Grounded theory is then applied for analysis and sense making. The main outcome is a theoretical model of why employees are expressing or not expressing their entrepreneurial potential and how non-expression can potentially be triggered towards entrepreneurial behaviour. The results indicate that there is no one-size-fits all model of Corporate Entrepreneurship. This research therefore argues that organizations can achieve higher levels of entrepreneurial behaviour when addressing employees differently. By developing a theoretical model as well as suggestions of how this model can be applied in practice, this research contributes to theory and practice alike. This document closes suggesting future research areas around supporting employees to express their entrepreneurial potential.
Die Fähigkeit eines Unternehmens Innovationen zu generieren und am Markt einzuführen, ist eine entscheidende Wettbewerbsfähigkeit, um im 21sten Jahrhundert konkurrenzfähig zu bleiben. Große Unternehmen erkennen dabei zunehmend den Wert ihrer Mitarbeiter als wesentliche Quelle für Innovation. Zahlreiche Studien belegen, daß alle Mitarbeiter das Potential haben, ihre Fähigkeiten und Wissen in die Entwicklung von Innovationen einzubringen. Alle Mitarbeiter verfügen dementsprechend über ein innovatives Potential. Dieses Potential kann durch innovatives Verhalten in unterschiedlicher Art und Weise ausgedrückt werden. Dazu gehört ‚innovation championing', in dem einzelne Mitarbeiter Innovationen vorantreiben, genauso wie kleine Beiträge verschiedener Mitarbeiter zur gemeinsamen Erarbeitung von Innovationen. Um das innovative Verhalten ihrer Mitarbeiter zu unterstützen, beruhen große Unternehmen zunehmend auf Corporate Entrepreneurship. Sie etablieren Organisationstrukturen und Venturing Units und stellen ihren Mitarbeitern Tools und Methoden bereit, um innovatives Verhalten hervorzurufen. Die Entstehung neuer Tools und Technologien ermöglicht dabei neue Wege zur Einbindung von Mitarbeitern in den Innovationsprozess und bietet zunehmend die Möglichkeit zur kollaborativen Entwicklung radikaler Innovationen. Nichtsdestotrotz erzielen vieler dieser Angebote nicht das gewünschte Ergebnis. Während einige Mitarbeiter sich intensiv am Innovationsgeschehen beteiligen, bleiben andere skeptisch und ihr Innovationspotential bleibt unausgeschöpft. Diese Arbeit untersucht, wie große Unternehmen ihre Mitarbeiter besser dabei unterstützen können, ihr Innovationspotential zum Ausdruck zu bringen und sie von nicht-innovativem Verhalten hin zu innovativem Verhalten zu bewegen. Das dieser Arbeit zugrundeliegende Vorgehen ist dabei zweigleisig. Während der Fokus auf dem Individuum und dem innovativen Verhalten von Mitarbeitern liegt, wird auch die organisatorische Ebene betrachtet, um mögliche Methoden zur Stimulation innovativen Verhaltens zu identifizieren. Anhand eines empirischen Forschungsdesigns, das auf Pragmatismus und Abduktion beruht, werden Daten anhand qualitativer Interviews sowie mittels einer longitudinalen Fallstudie erhoben. Die Auswertung und Analyse der Daten erfolgt anhand der Grounded Theory. Das Resultat dieser Studie ist ein theoretisches Model ‚Supporting the Expression of Entrepreneurial Potential' zur Unterstützung innovativen Verhaltens von Mitarbeitern. Die Ergebnisse implizieren, daß Unternehmen unterschiedliche Typen von Mitarbeitern differenziert adressieren sollten, um deren Innovationsverhalten zu unterstützen. Durch die Entwicklung eines theoretischen Models sowie der Ableitung konkreter Handlungsempfehlung für Unternehmen, leistet diese Arbeit einen Beitrag für Forschung und Praxis und leitet schließlich Empfehlungen für künftige Forschung zur Unterstützung innovativen Verhaltens von Mitarbeitern ab.