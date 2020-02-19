Schließen

Chemical vapor deposition of carbon-based thin films

Author:Paolo Giusto
Subtitle (English):from binary to ternary systems
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/01/31
Release Date:2020/02/19
Pagenumber:165
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

