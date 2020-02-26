Schließen

German-Australian Colonial Entanglements

  • Remembering German-Australian Colonial Entanglements emphatically promotes a critical and nuanced understanding of the complex entanglement of German colonial actors and activities within Australian colonial institutions and different imperial ideologies. Case studies ranging from the German reception of James Cook’s voyages through to the legacies of 19th- and 20th-century settler colonialism foreground the highly ambiguous roles played by explorers, missionaries, intellectuals and other individuals, as well as by objects and things that travelled between worlds – ancestral human remains, rare animal skins, songs, and even military tanks. The chapters foreground the complex relationship between science, religion, art and exploitation, displacement and annihilation.

Metadaten
Author:Lars EcksteinGND, Andrew Wright HurleyORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-444490
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44449
Subtitle (English):On German Settler Colonialism, the Wavering Interests of Exploration, Science, Mission and Migration, and the Contestations of Travelling Memory
Document Type:Preprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/02/26
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/02/26
Pagenumber:30
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 81 Amerikanische Literatur in Englisch / 810 Amerikanische Literatur in in Englisch
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

