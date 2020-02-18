Nodal domains and boundary representation for dirichlet forms
|Author:
|Michael Schwarz
|Referee:
|Matthias Keller, Moritz KaßmannGND, Jussi BehrndtORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Matthias Keller, Daniel Lenz
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/02/07
|Release Date:
|2020/02/18
|Pagenumber:
|164
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik