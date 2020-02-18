Analysis of the role of Forgetter2 in thermotolerance responses in Arabidopsis thaliana
|Author:
|Nevena Petrovic
|Advisor:
|Isabel Bäurle, Frederik Börnke, Margarate Baier
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/01/09
|Release Date:
|2020/02/18
|Pagenumber:
|117
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie