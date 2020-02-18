Assessment of early numeracy development
|Author:
|Miriam BaltORCiD
|Subtitle (English):
|contributions to designing a progression-based instrument to monitor learning
|Advisor:
|Antje Ehlert, Jörg-Tobias Kuhn
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/02/11
|Release Date:
|2020/02/18
|Pagenumber:
|130
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie