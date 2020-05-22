Research Data Policy and Recommendations for the Handling of Research Data

Non-official translation of the policy ratified by Senate on September 25, 2019 and published in Amtliche Bekanntmachungen “Official Notices” Nr. 18 of 30.09.2019, pp. 1361-1362. The information regarding the novel DFG Code of Conduct in endnote iii has been added editorially. The recommendations for the Handling of Research Data at the University of Potsdam specify and complement the Research Data Policy of the University of Potsdam. They are aimed at all researchers and research support staff. Non-official translation of the recommendations adopted by Senate’s Commission for Research and Junior Academics (FNK) on June 26, 2019, duly noted by Senate on September 25, 2019, with changes adopted by FNK on October 9, 2019 to match the requirements of the novel DFG Code of Conduct Guidelines for Safeguarding Good Research Practice.