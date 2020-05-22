Schließen

Research Data Policy and Recommendations for the Handling of Research Data

  • Non-official translation of the policy ratified by Senate on September 25, 2019 and published in Amtliche Bekanntmachungen “Official Notices” Nr. 18 of 30.09.2019, pp. 1361-1362. The information regarding the novel DFG Code of Conduct in endnote iii has been added editorially. The recommendations for the Handling of Research Data at the University of Potsdam specify and complement the Research Data Policy of the University of Potsdam. They are aimed at all researchers and research support staff. Non-official translation of the recommendations adopted by Senate’s Commission for Research and Junior Academics (FNK) on June 26, 2019, duly noted by Senate on September 25, 2019, with changes adopted by FNK on October 9, 2019 to match the requirements of the novel DFG Code of Conduct Guidelines for Safeguarding Good Research Practice.

Download full text files

  • policy_EN.pdfeng
    (1851KB)

    SHA-512:3ec5eb724e335be327392fb8a2b22a9f69e23365cea32f7e0d67a6b1ff4e29b29954d6bf2e803374f30e2ecae4ea9990094c00c6fe77c12984d0e2daca99ed3b

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-444385
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44438
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/22
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Creating Corporation:University of Potsdam, Senate and Senate’s Commission for Research and Junior Academics (FNK)
Release Date:2020/05/22
Tag:University of Potsdam; research data management; service level
GND Keyword:Forschungsdatenmanagement; Servicegrad; Universität Potsdam
Edition:Version: Oktober 2019
Pagenumber:19
RVK - Regensburg Classification:AN 73800
Organizational units:Organe und Gremien / Senat
Organe und Gremien / Kommissionen des Senats
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 02 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften / 025 Bibliothekarische Tätigkeiten
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - CC0 1.0 - Universell - Public Domain Dedication
Notes extern:German version

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo