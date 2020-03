Bildungsort Familie

In education and family research, the intergenerational transfer of education within the family is mainly addressed from the perspective of the success of the younger generation in school. However, “how” education-related transfer processes within the family actually take place, remains largely unadressed in the German research landscape. At this junction this qualitative-focused study starts. The main aim of the study is to investigate education-related transfer processes within Russian-speaking three-generational families that have emigrated to Berlin from the former Soviet Union since 1989 and that run between the grandparents and parents on one side through to their respective grandchildren. In Bourdieu's sense, these transfer processes hide conscious and unconscious educational strategies of the family members interviewed. In the course of this study, two late repatriate families - these are the families Hoffmann and Popow, and two Russian-Jewish families - these are the families Rosenthal and Buchbinder. Group discussions were

In education and family research, the intergenerational transfer of education within the family is mainly addressed from the perspective of the success of the younger generation in school. However, “how” education-related transfer processes within the family actually take place, remains largely unadressed in the German research landscape. At this junction this qualitative-focused study starts. The main aim of the study is to investigate education-related transfer processes within Russian-speaking three-generational families that have emigrated to Berlin from the former Soviet Union since 1989 and that run between the grandparents and parents on one side through to their respective grandchildren. In Bourdieu's sense, these transfer processes hide conscious and unconscious educational strategies of the family members interviewed. In the course of this study, two late repatriate families - these are the families Hoffmann and Popow, and two Russian-Jewish families - these are the families Rosenthal and Buchbinder. Group discussions were held with individual members of the four examined three-generational families. In addition, guideline-based individual interviews with one representative from each generation were conducted. The survey phase took place in Berlin between 2010 and 2012. The empirical material obtained was evaluated using the documentary method by Bohnsack. This made it possible to capture the implicit self-evidence with which education in families according to Bourdieu occurs habitually and to make it reconstructable. In the study, a habitually and theoretically oriented interpretation of the Russian-speaking three-generational families and the corresponding field analysis according to Bourdieu were carried out. In this context, the social space of the families in the arrival society was reconstructed and compared with regard to their social space in their society of origin. Furthermore, the transfer of education was examined against the background of each family's experiences and a non-exhaustive typecast was carried out in this regard. In the course of this study, new insights into the previously unexplored field of educational transfer processes of three-generational Russian-speaking families in Berlin were gained. A key result of this study is that the application of Bourdieu's class theory can also be productive to groups that have been socialized in a socialist society and have emigrated to a capitalist-oriented society. Another key finding of the study is that in two of the four families examined, migration influenced the intergenerational educational transfer. In this context, family Rosenthal has a “split” habit due to migration. This is due to the fact that this family was oriented towards the practical and necessary when planning the job for their granddaughter in Berlin. While the conscious educational strategy of the grandparents and parents for their grandchildren in the country of arrival can be assigned to the habit of the necessity that Bourdieu attributes to the working class, the leisure behavior of family Rosenthal can be assigned to the habit of distinction, which is typical for the ruling class. Another key finding is the so-called spherical discrepancy that could be reconstructed for the granddaughter Popow. The granddaughter is on her own in the outer sphere of the school, since the grandparents and parents have little information about the German school system. The granddaughter, on the one hand, differentiates herself from her family (inner sphere) and early school leavers (outer sphere), but, on the other hand, is oriented towards Russian-speaking peers, who attend high school (third sphere) when trying to rise socially. For granddaughter Popow, the peer group and not the family is the central place of education. At this point it should be noted that both a Russian-Jewish family and a late repatriated family were affected by the intergenerational transfer of education through migration. While the Rosenthal family can be assigned to the intelligentsia in the society of origin, the Popow family belongs to the workforce. It follows that the intergenerational education transfer of the examined families takes place independently of the late repatriates and contingent refugee status as well as of the social status specific to the country of origin. It can therefore be concluded that migration is a key factor for intergenerational education transfer in the context of this study.

…