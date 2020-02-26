Modalité et polyphonie
- Dans cette étude du grec ancien, nous souhaitons souligner deux particularités peu remarquées de l’adjectif verbal en –τέος, toutes deux liées à la modalité déontique. L’une concerne la possibilité rare de trouver l’adjectif verbal d’obligation avec la négation non assertive μή, alors que la très grande majorité des occurrences négatives comporte la négation assertive οὐ. L’autre est liée à l’emploi au potentiel de cet adjectif verbal d’obligation : dans ces énoncés, se pose la question de la combinaison entre la modalité du potentiel et la modalité déontique de l’adjectif verbal. Il nous semble que ces deux particularités peu fréquentes sont révélatrices du fonctionnement de la modalité déontique dans l’adjectif verbal d’obligation à l’époque classique (Xénophon et Platon en font ainsi un usage abondant).
- In this study on ancient Greek, we point to two barely noticed specificities of the verbal adjective in –τέος, both linked to deontic root modality. One specificity deals with the rare possibility to find the verbal adjective of obligation in co-occurrence with non assertive negation μή, when assertive negation οὐ occurs in the great majority of the negative uses of this form. The other one is associated with the use of the potential: in these utterances, what is at stake is the combination of two kinds of modality, potential modality and deontic modality (attached to the –τέος form). Such specificities, it seems, are quite revealing as to the working of the ancient Greek verbal adjective of obligation in classical times (when Xenophon and Plato used it frequently).
Gerda Hassler
