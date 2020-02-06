Schließen

Orientalism and the reception of powerful women from the ancient world

  Why is Cleopatra, a descendent of Alexander the Great, a Ptolemy from a Greek–Macedonian family, in popular imagination an Oriental woman? True, she assumed some aspects of pharaonic imagery in order to rule Egypt, but her Orientalism mostly derives from ancient (Roman) and modern stereotypes: both the Orient and the idea of a woman in power are signs, in the Western tradition, of 'otherness' – and in this sense they can easily overlap and interchange. This volume investigates how ancient women, and particularly powerful women, such as queens and empresses, have been re-imagined in Western (and not only Western) arts; highlights how this re-imagination and re-visualization is, more often than not, the product of Orientalist stereotypes – even when dealing with women who had nothing to do with Eastern regions; and compares these images with examples of Eastern gaze on the same women. Through the chapters in this volume, readers will discover the similarities and differences in the ways in which women in power were and still are described and decried by their opponents.

DOI:https://doi.org/10.5040/9781350077416
ISBN:978-1-3500-5010-5
Publisher:Bloomsbury
Place of publication:London
Editor:Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Anja Wieber
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/02/06
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/02/25
Pagenumber:x, 321
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

