Schließen

Human Rights vs. the Idea of Progress. Well-Hidden Contradictions in Meang Well

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Günther LottesGND
ISBN:978-3-8253-5722-1
Parent Title (German):Humanismus und Antikerezeption im 18. Jahrhundert : Band 3 Humanism and Revolution
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Winter
Place of publication:Heidelberg
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2015
Release Date:2020/02/05
First Page:129
Last Page:142
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo