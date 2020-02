Personenbezogene Forschungsdaten in unverdächtigen Disziplinen

Using the example of the earth and environmental sciences (including the branches of the agricultural sciences engaged in landscape- and plot-based research) this article shows how research data containing personal data can feature prominently even in disciplines usually assumed to be “unsuspicious”. A review of the literature shows that general recommendations on data protection in research offer little support regarding the kinds of data that are of particular relevance for these disciplines. In the case of spatial data, even specialised jurists disagree about the extent to which data protection law is applicable. Results of a pilot survey demonstrate a whole range of personal data that occur in the research practice of the earth and environmental sciences with at least some regularity. These results also suggest that, due to unfamiliarity with data protection, the handling of personal data during research does not always comply with regulatory requirements. Moreover, there is very little support by scholarly associations or

Using the example of the earth and environmental sciences (including the branches of the agricultural sciences engaged in landscape- and plot-based research) this article shows how research data containing personal data can feature prominently even in disciplines usually assumed to be “unsuspicious”. A review of the literature shows that general recommendations on data protection in research offer little support regarding the kinds of data that are of particular relevance for these disciplines. In the case of spatial data, even specialised jurists disagree about the extent to which data protection law is applicable. Results of a pilot survey demonstrate a whole range of personal data that occur in the research practice of the earth and environmental sciences with at least some regularity. These results also suggest that, due to unfamiliarity with data protection, the handling of personal data during research does not always comply with regulatory requirements. Moreover, there is very little support by scholarly associations or infrastructure facilities in terms of e.g. discipline-specific recommendations, consultation services, or possibilities to institutionally archive personal data and possibly give restricted access for reuse. This situation presents a challenge to the development of disciplinary data culture and data infrastructures which the process to set up a National Research Data Infrastructure (NFDI) in Germany may be able to address. This article highlights possible courses of action for infrastructure facilities to support these developments.

