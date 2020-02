RISE-DE – Referenzmodell für Strategieprozesse im institutionellen Forschungsdatenmanagement

RISE-DE, an output of the FDMentor project, is a reference model for strategy processes in institutional research data management (RDM). RISE-DE provides a framework for self-evaluation and definition of objectives and is useful as a tool to design a structured, stakeholder-oriented strategy process for RDM in higher education and research institutions. RISE-DE is based on the Digital Curation Centre’s (DCC) Research Infrastructure Self-Evaluation Framework (RISE v1.1), which is loosely based on capability maturity models. RISE-DE has been significantly revised for use in participatory processes and adapted to the German academic context and developments in good practice in RDM. A strategy developed using RISE-DE will simultaneously fulfill the recommendations set out by the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK) and the League of European Research Universities (LERU). The version at hand, RISE-DE v1.0, takes up experiences from the pilot application at the University of Potsdam as well as feedback from the community and contains both

RISE-DE, an output of the FDMentor project, is a reference model for strategy processes in institutional research data management (RDM). RISE-DE provides a framework for self-evaluation and definition of objectives and is useful as a tool to design a structured, stakeholder-oriented strategy process for RDM in higher education and research institutions. RISE-DE is based on the Digital Curation Centre’s (DCC) Research Infrastructure Self-Evaluation Framework (RISE v1.1), which is loosely based on capability maturity models. RISE-DE has been significantly revised for use in participatory processes and adapted to the German academic context and developments in good practice in RDM. A strategy developed using RISE-DE will simultaneously fulfill the recommendations set out by the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK) and the League of European Research Universities (LERU). The version at hand, RISE-DE v1.0, takes up experiences from the pilot application at the University of Potsdam as well as feedback from the community and contains both improvements in the service areas of the reference model and more extensive guidance on using RISE-DE. In corporation with the HAW Hamburg a digital evaluation tool was created.

