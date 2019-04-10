Zur Autonomie indirekter Redewiedergabe - eine diachrone Perspektive
Regarding verbal mood and complementation patterns of reporting verbs, the distinction between direct and indirect reported speech is well established in present-day German. This paper looks into the history of German: Common knowledge has it that both the use of verbal mood as well as the quality of clause linkage undergo considerable changes giving rise to the question how these changes affect the manifestations of indirect reported speech in earlier stages of German. The historical record of the 16th century (with an outlook on the 17th century) shows that the distinction between direct and indirect reported speech is not yet grammaticalized in historical sources at the time. In particular with respect to dependent (in)direct reported speech, both types prefer V2-complements with only verbal mood differentiating between the types. Although present and past subjunctive have a much wider distribution in earlier stages of German, the occurrence of free indirect speech likewise testifies to its increasing use as a marker of indirect reported speech. The growing conventionalization of patterns of indirect reported speech in the course of Early Modern German may be considered as an example for an increase of subjectification in its development.
|Ulrike DemskeORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1515/zgl-2019-0003
|0301-3294 print
|1613-0626 online
|Zeitschrift für germanistische Linguistik
|De Gruyter
|Berlin, New York
|Vilmos Ágel, Helmuth Feilke, Angelika Linke, Anke Lüdeling, Doris Tophinke
|Article
|German
|2019/04/10
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/01/30
|Redewiedergabe; diachron; indirekte Redewiedergabe
|47
|1
|70
|101
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik