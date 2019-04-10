Schließen

Zur Autonomie indirekter Redewiedergabe - eine diachrone Perspektive

  Regarding verbal mood and complementation patterns of reporting verbs, the distinction between direct and indirect reported speech is well established in present-day German. This paper looks into the history of German: Common knowledge has it that both the use of verbal mood as well as the quality of clause linkage undergo considerable changes giving rise to the question how these changes affect the manifestations of indirect reported speech in earlier stages of German. The historical record of the 16th century (with an outlook on the 17th century) shows that the distinction between direct and indirect reported speech is not yet grammaticalized in historical sources at the time. In particular with respect to dependent (in)direct reported speech, both types prefer V2-complements with only verbal mood differentiating between the types. Although present and past subjunctive have a much wider distribution in earlier stages of German, the occurrence of free indirect speech likewise testifies to its increasing use as a marker of indirect reported speech. The growing conventionalization of patterns of indirect reported speech in the course of Early Modern German may be considered as an example for an increase of subjectification in its development.
Metadaten
Author:Ulrike DemskeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1515/zgl-2019-0003
ISSN:0301-3294 print
ISSN:1613-0626 online
Parent Title (German):Zeitschrift für germanistische Linguistik
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publication:Berlin, New York
Editor:Vilmos Ágel, Helmuth Feilke, Angelika Linke, Anke Lüdeling, Doris Tophinke
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2019/04/10
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/01/30
Tag:Redewiedergabe; diachron; indirekte Redewiedergabe
Volume:47
Issue:1
First Page:70
Last Page:101
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 415 Grammatik

