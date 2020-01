Einzelmolekül-Manipulation mittels Nano-Elektroden und Dielektrophorese

In this work, nanoelectrode arrays were used for single object immobilization by dielectrophoresis. Fluorescently labeled nanospheres were used as a model system and the results were transferred to biological samples. The experiments in combination with different electrode layouts led to a deterministic singling of the nanospheres for a fixed size ratio between nanosphere and tipdiameter. Dielectrophoretic immobilization could also be demonstrated for the proteins BSA and R-PE, while R-PE molecules were even immobilized as single objects. For this purpose, in addition to an optimized electrode layout, which was searched by numerical field calculations, an optimization of the field parameters was required, in particular of voltage and frequency. Besides dielectrophoresis, observations of other effects were made, e.g. electrolysis at nanoelectrodes and fluid flows caused by Joule heating and AC-electroosmotic flow. In addition, dielectrophoresis was observed on silver nanoparticles, which was examined by fluorescence-, atomic force-,

In this work, nanoelectrode arrays were used for single object immobilization by dielectrophoresis. Fluorescently labeled nanospheres were used as a model system and the results were transferred to biological samples. The experiments in combination with different electrode layouts led to a deterministic singling of the nanospheres for a fixed size ratio between nanosphere and tipdiameter. Dielectrophoretic immobilization could also be demonstrated for the proteins BSA and R-PE, while R-PE molecules were even immobilized as single objects. For this purpose, in addition to an optimized electrode layout, which was searched by numerical field calculations, an optimization of the field parameters was required, in particular of voltage and frequency. Besides dielectrophoresis, observations of other effects were made, e.g. electrolysis at nanoelectrodes and fluid flows caused by Joule heating and AC-electroosmotic flow. In addition, dielectrophoresis was observed on silver nanoparticles, which was examined by fluorescence-, atomic force-, scanning electron microscopy and energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy. Finally, the objectives and cameras were analyzed for their photosensitivity so that the singling of biomolecules on nanoelectrodes became detectable. The successful singling of nanoobjects and biomolecules on nanoelectrodes has been shown in a parallel approach so that it is possible to make statements about the behavior of single molecules with good statistics.

…