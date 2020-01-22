Convergent evolution of the selfing syndrome in the genus Capsella
|Author:
|Natalia WozniakORCiDGND
|Subtitle (English):
|inferring the genetic basis and evolutionary history of selfing syndrome traits
|Advisor:
|Adrien Sicard, Michael Lenhard
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/01/21
|Pagenumber:
|229
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie