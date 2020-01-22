Schließen

Convergent evolution of the selfing syndrome in the genus Capsella

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Natalia WozniakORCiDGND
Subtitle (English):inferring the genetic basis and evolutionary history of selfing syndrome traits
Advisor:Adrien Sicard, Michael Lenhard
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/01/21
Pagenumber:229
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo