Improving Socio-Emotional Competencies Using a Staged Video-Based Learning Program?

  • Relationship quality between teachers and their students is a critical aspect for well-being and effective learning in school. Accordingly, teacher training should promote competencies for creating and maintaining positive relationships in the classroom. The Helga Breuninger Foundation developed a video-based online training (Intus³) that intends to focus on student teachers' interpersonal competencies by reflecting on staged videos. Although this training is well-designed, there is only little empirical evidence in general and so far no experimental research investigating the effects of Intus³. Accordingly, we investigated whether this program is able to improve the capacities of student teachers' interpersonal competencies, affective well-being, and affective attitudes toward challenging students. We conducted two randomized experimental studies (n1 = 132, n2 = 242) within lectures in teacher education at the University of Potsdam, introducing the basics of inclusive education in two consecutive semesters. We compared groups firstRelationship quality between teachers and their students is a critical aspect for well-being and effective learning in school. Accordingly, teacher training should promote competencies for creating and maintaining positive relationships in the classroom. The Helga Breuninger Foundation developed a video-based online training (Intus³) that intends to focus on student teachers' interpersonal competencies by reflecting on staged videos. Although this training is well-designed, there is only little empirical evidence in general and so far no experimental research investigating the effects of Intus³. Accordingly, we investigated whether this program is able to improve the capacities of student teachers' interpersonal competencies, affective well-being, and affective attitudes toward challenging students. We conducted two randomized experimental studies (n1 = 132, n2 = 242) within lectures in teacher education at the University of Potsdam, introducing the basics of inclusive education in two consecutive semesters. We compared groups first working with Intus³ to waiting control groups that wrote an expository text based on empirical research discussing the relevance of teacher–student relationships with a longitudinal design with four measurement points. Latent change models showed that prior work with Intus³ showed few effects but complex effects in comparison to the prior text work groups. In the larger and extended study 2, an increase of empathic concern was significant after the prior work with Intus³. The results will be discussed with the perspective of the potential of further development of online training courses for affective learning for teachers and teacher students.show moreshow less

