Assessing biotope vulnerability to landscape changes

Largescale patterns of global land use change are very frequently accompanied by natural habitat loss. To assess the consequences of habitat loss for the remaining natural and semi-natural biotopes, inclusion of cumulative effects at the landscape level is required. The interdisciplinary concept of vulnerability constitutes an appropriate assessment framework at the landscape level, though with few examples of its application for ecological assessments. A comprehensive biotope vulnerability analysis allows identification of areas most affected by landscape change and at the same time with the lowest chances of regeneration. To this end, a series of ecological indicators were reviewed and developed. They measured spatial attributes of individual biotopes as well as some ecological and conservation characteristics of the respective resident species community. The final vulnerability index combined seven largely independent indicators, which covered exposure, sensitivity and adaptive capacity of biotopes to landscape changes. Results

Largescale patterns of global land use change are very frequently accompanied by natural habitat loss. To assess the consequences of habitat loss for the remaining natural and semi-natural biotopes, inclusion of cumulative effects at the landscape level is required. The interdisciplinary concept of vulnerability constitutes an appropriate assessment framework at the landscape level, though with few examples of its application for ecological assessments. A comprehensive biotope vulnerability analysis allows identification of areas most affected by landscape change and at the same time with the lowest chances of regeneration. To this end, a series of ecological indicators were reviewed and developed. They measured spatial attributes of individual biotopes as well as some ecological and conservation characteristics of the respective resident species community. The final vulnerability index combined seven largely independent indicators, which covered exposure, sensitivity and adaptive capacity of biotopes to landscape changes. Results for biotope vulnerability were provided at the regional level. This seems to be an appropriate extent with relevance for spatial planning and designing the distribution of nature reserves. Using the vulnerability scores calculated for the German federal state of Brandenburg, hot spots and clusters within and across the distinguished types of biotopes were analysed. Biotope types with high dependence on water availability, as well as biotopes of the open landscape containing woody plants (e.g., orchard meadows) are particularly vulnerable to landscape changes. In contrast, the majority of forest biotopes appear to be less vulnerable. Despite the appeal of such generalised statements for some biotope types, the distribution of values suggests that conservation measures for the majority of biotopes should be designed specifically for individual sites. Taken together, size, shape and spatial context of individual biotopes often had a dominant influence on the vulnerability score. The implementation of biotope vulnerability analysis at the regional level indicated that large biotope datasets can be evaluated with high level of detail using geoinformatics. Drawing on previous work in landscape spatial analysis, the reproducible approach relies on transparent calculations of quantitative and qualitative indicators. At the same time, it provides a synoptic overview and information on the individual biotopes. It is expected to be most useful for nature conservation in combination with an understanding of population, species, and community attributes known for specific sites. The biotope vulnerability analysis facilitates a foresighted assessment of different land uses, aiding in identifying options to slow habitat loss to sustainable levels. It can also be incorporated into planning of restoration measures, guiding efforts to remedy ecological damage. Restoration of any specific site could yield synergies with the conservation objectives of other sites, through enhancing the habitat network or buffering against future landscape change. Biotope vulnerability analysis could be developed in line with other important ecological concepts, such as resilience and adaptability, further extending the broad thematic scope of the vulnerability concept. Vulnerability can increasingly serve as a common framework for the interdisciplinary research necessary to solve major societal challenges.

…