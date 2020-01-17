Schließen

Characterisations of Fungal Communities in Temperate Lakes

Metadaten
Author:Robert TaubeORCiD
Subtitle (English):with focus on diversity, abundance and methodological aspects of quantifying abundance
Referee:Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Michael MonaghanGND, Hauke HarmsORCiDGND
Advisor:Hans-Peter Grossart, Katrin Premke
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/11/21
Release Date:2020/01/16
Pagenumber:139
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

