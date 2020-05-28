More effort — more results

Schließen

  • The development of 'omics' technologies has progressed to address complex biological questions that underlie various plant functions thereby producing copious amounts of data. The need to assimilate large amounts of data into biologically meaningful interpretations has necessitated the development of statistical methods to integrate multidimensional information. Throughout this review, we provide examples of recent outcomes of 'omics' data integration together with an overview of available statistical methods and tools.

Metadaten
Author:Dhivyaa Rajasundaram, Joachim Selbig
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-442639
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44263
ISSN:1369-5266
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):recent advances in integrative ‘omics’ data analysis
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (923)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/28
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/28
Tag:package; plant biology; principal component
Issue:923
Pagenumber:7
First Page:57
Last Page:61
Source:Current Opinion in Plant Biology 30 (2016) 57-61 DOI: 10.1016/j.pbi.2015.12.010
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

