Comparison of hydraulic and tracer tomography for discrete fracture network inversion

  Fractures serve as highly conductive preferential flow paths for fluids in rocks, which are difficult to exactly reconstruct in numerical models. Especially, in low-conductive rocks, fractures are often the only pathways for advection of solutes and heat. The presented study compares the results from hydraulic and tracer tomography applied to invert a theoretical discrete fracture network (DFN) that is based on data from synthetic cross-well testing. For hydraulic tomography, pressure pulses in various injection intervals are induced and the pressure responses in the monitoring intervals of a nearby observation well are recorded. For tracer tomography, a conservative tracer is injected in different well levels and the depth-dependent breakthrough of the tracer is monitored. A recently introduced transdimensional Bayesian inversion procedure is applied for both tomographical methods, which adjusts the fracture positions, orientations, and numbers based on given geometrical fracture statistics. The used Metropolis-Hastings-Green algorithm is refined by the simultaneous estimation of the measurement error's variance, that is, the measurement noise. Based on the presented application to invert the two-dimensional cross-section between source and the receiver well, the hydraulic tomography reveals itself to be more suitable for reconstructing the original DFN. This is based on a probabilistic representation of the inverted results by means of fracture probabilities.

Metadaten
Author:Lisa Maria Ringel, Márk Somogyvári, Mohammadreza JalaliORCiD, Peter BayerORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-442616
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44261
ISSN:2076-3263
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (922)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/28
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/28
Tag:Bayesian inversion; DFN; fracture; heterogeneity; hydraulic tomography; hydrogeophysics; tracer tomography
Issue:922
Pagenumber:19
Source:Geosciences 9 (2019) 6, 274 DOI: 10.3390/geosciences9060274
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

