Bernhard von Lepels Ode An Humboldt
- Der erste Band von Humboldts Kosmos regte den preußischen Offizier und Dichter Bernhard von Lepel zu der Ode An Humboldt (1847) an. Der Dichter sandte Humboldt eine handschriftliche Kopie seines Werkes zu dessen 78. Geburtstag. Humboldt reagierte auf dieses Geschenk mit einer Einladung Lepels, den das persönliche Treffen mit dem berühmten Gelehrten ehrte aber auch enttäuschte, denn Humboldt ging nur oberflächlich auf die Ode ein, stattdessen las er seinem Gast aus dem zweiten Band des Kosmos vor. Allerdings erhielt Lepel Empfehlungsbriefe für Ludwig Tieck. Die Begegnung des Dichters mit Humboldt hat ihren Niederschlag vor allem in der Korrespondenz zwischen Bernhard von Lepel und seinem engen Freund Theodor Fontane gefunden.
- The first volume of Humboldt’s Kosmos inspired the Prussian military officer and poet Bernhard von Lepel to write the ode An Humboldt (1847). The poet sent a handwritten copy of his work to Humboldt as a gift for his 78th birthday. Humboldt reacted by inviting Lepel to his apartment. Lepel was honoured to meet Humboldt, but was also disappointed, for Humboldt talked only briefly about the ode, reading to his guest from volume two of his Kosmos instead. However, Lepel received letters of introduction for Ludwig Tieck. The poet’s meeting with Humboldt is above all reflected in the correspondence between Bernhard von Lepel and his close friend Theodor Fontane.
- El primer volume de Kosmos de Humboldt inspiró al oficial y poeta prusiano Bernhard von Lepel a escribir la oda An Humboldt (1847). El poeta envió a Humboldt una copia manuscrita de su obra por su 78 cumpleaños. Humboldt reaccionó al regalo invitando a Lepel a su casa. Para Lepel el encuentro personal con el sabio célebre fue un honor pero también una decepción porque Humboldt habló solo de manera superficial sobre la oda y, en cambio, leyó a su invitado algo del segundo volumen de Kosmos. No obstante, Lepel recibió cartas de recomendación para Ludwig Tieck. La correspondencia entre Bernhard von Lepel y su amigo Theodor Fontane refleja el encuentro del poeta con Humboldt.
|Author:
|Ingo SchwarzGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-442536
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44253
|ISSN:
|2568-3543
|ISSN:
|1617-5239
|Parent Title (German):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; international review for Humboldtian studies
|Subtitle (German):
|ein Beitrag zum Theodor-Fontane-Jahr 2019
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/01/15
|Tag:
|Fontane, Theodor; Kosmos; Lepel, Bernhard von; Ode; Tieck, Ludwig
|Volume:
|XX
|Issue:
|39
|Pagenumber:
|15
|First Page:
|29
|Last Page:
|43
|Source:
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz, [XX (2019) 39]
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|GK 4953, NU 5089, WB 3187, RT 10026, RB 10032
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XX, 39 (2019)
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.18443/286